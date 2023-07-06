The power units of 2026 at the center of the Horner-Wolff discussions

The F1 will debut a new set of regulations for power units in 2026, with the main change being to move away from the hybrid component MGU-H. A decision that has attracted new manufacturers to the sport such as the Audi which will join the Sauberwhile the Ford is joining forces with the Red Bull supporting their program Red Bull Powertrains.

Among the newly released data, 2026 power units indicate that there will be three times the electric power, the MGU-K is expected to produce around 350kW in 2026 compared to 120kW today.

The new regulations also target lower fuel consumption, only 70kg of fuel consumed by more economical engines built with a cap during a full Grand Prix, while the current figure set in 2020 is 100kg. Fuel will also be sustainable fuel.

A network report Motorsport he said there was, however, some concern within the Circus about the new power units for 2026 which some say will not provide enough power for the cars to run at full throttle for a full revolution.

“I think we need to pay urgent attention to the relationship between combustion power and electrical energy before it is too late”he said Christian Hornerquoted by Sky Sports F1. “We need to make sure we don’t create a technical Frankenstein, which will require the chassis to compensate to such an extent with the mobile aerodynamics and reduce drag to such an extent that it affects the ride. What’s more, with the characteristics of these engines, the combustion engine doesn’t simply become a generator to recharge a battery. “You have to look at it both from a technical point of view and, more importantly, at what F1 is. F1 must be a wheel-to-wheel race. We can’t afford to lose that challenge and have the riders downshift on the straights to regenerate the batteries.”added the Briton, speaking over the weekend of the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

TOTO WOLFF’S ANSWER

Toto Wolff, on the other hand, played down any possibility of changing the regulations for 2026: “We have developed these regulations over many years with the involvement of all car manufacturers. It was a compromise that enticed Audi to finally join the sport. It is challenging? sure, but the world needs to show innovation on sustainability, we need to reduce emissions and we are super excited“, has explained.

When presented with what his Red Bull counterpart had to say, Wolff – naturally – went on the offensive: “I think what scares him most perhaps is that his engine program isn’t moving forward.”

And of course Horner reciprocated:

“Toto focuses only on personal performance. My interest is actually in sports rather than personal gain. It’s still too early to tell who will have a competitive or non-competitive engine in 2026.”He insisted. “For me the most important thing is from a sporting point of view, that we all have a collective responsibility to work with the FIA ​​and the commercial rights holder to ensure that the product is the best it can be, otherwise we will all have failed.”.

