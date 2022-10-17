On the afternoon of the 15th, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held a preparatory meeting in Beijing, and the seven-day (October 16 to October 22) 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China officially kicked off. Xi Jinping presided over the preparatory meeting. 2,310 people attended the preparatory meeting.

The meeting approved the list of the 22-member representative qualification review committee by a show of hands; the list of the 243-member conference presidium, and confirmed Wang Huning as the secretary-general of the conference.

Xinhua News Agency and CCTV News, the official media of the Communist Party of China, announced the list of the presidium and the standing committee of the presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the same day. Among them, there are 46 members of the Standing Committee of the Presidium. The list of members of the Standing Committee of the Presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China announced includes Wang Qishan, Jiang Zemin, Zeng Qinghong, Luo Gan and Zhang Gaoli. Jiang Zemin ranked after Cai Qi and before Hu Jintao.

Sun Yeli, the spokesperson of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, held a press conference at 4:30 pm on the 15th to explain the agenda and goals of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He also said that it is “conventional” to revise the party constitution at the five-year party congress, but did not mention the specific revisions.

Compared with the list of 42 members of the Standing Committee of the Presidium of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, there are four more than 20 members, including the former two general secretaries Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. In addition, Song Ping, a 105-year-old veteran of the Communist Party, is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the seven most powerful people on the CCP platform in the next five years will be announced – the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee.

According to the usual practice, the number of the presidium of the 20th National Congress is the same as that of the previous session, including the draft resolutions to be passed by the conference and the list of proposals for personnel elections. The Standing Committee of the Presidium elected by the Presidium is the core of the leadership of the conference. The current 46 members of the Standing Committee consist of 25 Politburo members, Vice President Wang Qishan, 18 former Politburo Standing Committee members, Secretary of the Central Secretariat You Quan, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Vice-Chairman Zhang Qingli.

The outside world generally believes that Xi Jinping will break the convention to renew his third term, and will pay attention to whether the number of seats on the Standing Committee will increase or decrease. Will the Politburo’s practice of “seven ups and eight downs” (renew at 67 and retire at 68) continue? Under the CCP’s dark-box operations and many variables, how the CCP’s power is distributed is even more confusing.

But there were rumors on Twitter that something big happened at the 20th!

On the 13th, on the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Peng Lifa ignited a tire on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing to generate thick smoke, released a loudspeaker, and hung an anti-nucleic acid and anti-Xi slogan on the bridge. He was then taken away by the police. The incident caused a sensation at home and abroad, and Peng was also known as a lone warrior. Subsequently, overseas Chinese launched large-scale online solidarity and local rallies and demonstrations, and leaflets with “Sitong Bridge Slogans” appeared on the campuses of many overseas universities. However, in the currently heavily guarded country, there are also people who are not afraid of the CCP’s provocative power and respond to Peng Lifa by posting the Sitong Bridge slogan and the flyers around the strike, class strike, and whistle campaign.

In the early morning of the 15th local time, a 26-year-old young man tweeted that he was going out to post a flyer. The picture on the tweet showed that the contents of the flyer were Sitong Bridge slogans and “strike” and “strike”. etc. words.

Subsequent tweets showed that the young man had successfully posted flyers in nucleic acid testing sites and public toilets.

Another online information shows that anti-nucleic acid, anti-dictatorship graffiti and slogans of Sitong Bridge also appeared in the men’s toilet of the China Film Archive.

There are also handwritten four-way bridge slogans.

Others also attached posting instructions after posting the flyer:

1. Wear gloves at all times. Tear open the paper bag and take the paper – after printing the big-character poster – finally paste it, leaving no fingerprints.

2. Wear a mask and hat to avoid being recognized.

3. Take advantage of the night and go to a place without a camera after pasting.

4. If you can’t retreat according to the original road, bring more clothes of different colors to change.

On the campuses of many foreign universities, there have also been postings of solidarity and response to the Sitong Bridge Warriors. These include: Swarthmore College of Arts and Sciences, University of Texas at Austin, Australian National University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, University of Chicago, Emory, UIUC, University College London, University of California, San Diego, Duke University, University of Waterloo, Tufts University, California Berkeley, Oxford University, University of Pennsylvania, UVA, and more.

Others called on everyone to support and respond to Peng Lifa in different ways such as video recording.

There are also people in the media who have suggested that people in China should not take risks, just show them the pictures stored in your mobile phone or tell them about these events when friends gather or relatives reunite. Gradually, people’s hearts change. , the situation will change.

Others suggested that capable people could plan to take Peng Lifa’s wife and daughter abroad and finance them.

At the same time, in addition to urgently summoning bridge crews to increase manpower surveillance, the Beijing authorities also dispatched soldiers to several public places to maintain stability.

Current commentator Ren Songlin believes that the outbreak of the epidemic in many places before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the so-called nucleic acid, lockdown, and code scanning that follow are actually to control the common people. But under such strict control, there are still people who can break through the strict blockade, and some people dare to risk their lives to resist. This is a strong shock and shock to the CCP. He said that the entire CCP system is a big meat grinder, and everyone in it is in danger.

The CCP’s control of the people has reached the pinnacle. The ubiquitous police and urban management, “clearing”, “silence”, “travel code” and other high-pressure tactics surpass any dictatorship in the world. The banner on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing is the last roar of the people!

“Sitong Bridge Slogans” refers to two protest slogans that appeared on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing’s Haidian District on October 13. The words “Don’t need nucleic acid, want to eat, don’t block, want freedom, don’t lie, want dignity, don’t want the Cultural Revolution, want reform, don’t want leaders, want votes, don’t be slaves and be citizens” and so on.

After the incident, hundreds of thousands of WeChat users were blocked that day, but the spread of the Sitongqiao incident on the Internet did not stop.

