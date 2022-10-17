The enthusiasm is overwhelming, typical of those who deeply love the work she does: Alessandra Schiavone, 35 years old from Naples is an aerospace engineer who lives and works in London and for Amazon she holds the role of Machine Safety Engineer within the Advanced Technology team . Her job is to design new technologies to support the well-being and safety of employees in the workplace.

A very important issue for Amazon which recently announced that it has invested over 400 million euros in new technologies in the last three years designed to improve the work experience of its employees throughout Europe. A commitment that has made it possible to introduce more than 550 new technologies in Amazon’s over 70 European distribution centers and which saw the Advanced Technology team at the forefront. The team, based in the Vercelli Innovation Lab, was born in 2019 and gathers many different skills from all over the world, from engineers to IT experts to occupational safety experts, with the aim of developing and testing hardware and software for application technologies. at the logistic sites.

Alessandra joined this team for a year and a half where she immediately started working together with the group on various projects. Among this we find the ATR – Automated Tote Retrieval a new concept machine that allows you to move totes (containers, ndr) in an automated manner, relieving the employee of the most repetitive tasks, thus increasing the level of safety and ergonomics. “A project that saw me involved in all its phases and that I followed throughout its entire life cycle, from design to implementation in various Amazon centers around the world.





How is your work perceived?

Definitely good. It is evident that this, like other innovations, represent a useful ally for people’s work. In our team, every time we approach a new project we are very clear that the primary purpose must be to offer a benefit and an advantage to those who work in our centers. Only they are the first people we think of and it is their needs that we try to respond, always. We therefore try to build industrial solutions that facilitate the life of the worker, and that allow him to work safely.

Furthermore, the investment in technology is functional to the development of new skills and the creation of new roles that also allow people to access new professional skills within the company. Here a crucial role is played by training. This is the direction of Career Choice, Amazon’s professional development program that advances 95% of the cost of tuition and textbooks for courses chosen by employees, including in the field of IT and robotics.

Why did it come to Amazon after an aerospace engineering degree?

I immediately believed it was my place. I liked the idea of ​​sharing my field of study within a company like Amazon. In the aeronautical field, the safety culture is fundamental and must also be at an industrial level. Not everyone is clear about the importance of this aspect. On the other hand, Amazon has always invested heavily in this sector, it has always been far-sighted. I work in the technology research and development department and I can say that safety is the fundamental goal. Every day I try it with my hand. To give a concrete example: at the regulatory level there are minimum safety standards that must be respected but in Amazon these are not enough: we do not aim to be compliant, we aim for the highest level.

What added value does Amazon bring to your work?

At Amazon I can see the project from start to finish, I see it first on paper, when it’s just an idea, I follow the development part and then I see it working, among the people who use it. It is from them that I ultimately receive the most gratifying feedback. I see directly how I can improve people’s quality of life and it is the greatest satisfaction.