He struggled for 5 years with the aftermath of a home accident that crushed seven vertebrae in his spine and reduced his height by 10 centimeters. He never gave in, just like when he delivered all his knowledge to the young people of Casanar in dance and theater.

He was Luis Vergel, affectionately known as “Profe Kurumaní”, who arrived in Casanare in 1993, a psychologist by profession, due to fate, he remained teaching the rhythms of the Caribbean to the people of Casanare in many public educational institutions.

Lately he had settled in Paz de Ariporo, where the Almighty called him on the morning of January 24 and he came to leave this earthly world.

On January 19, 2022, a little over a year ago, we spoke with him, he was seeking solidarity for a treatment that could alleviate his situation and he went to friends. Today, unfortunately, that fight is over and he left to enjoy eternal life.

We remember him fondly. To his family and friends our condolences and our supportive hug.

Goodbye Kurumani teacher, fly high!

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

