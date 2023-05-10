The project to reduce vacations for congressmen is approved in the sixth debate

Regulation of cannabis for adult use two debates away from being a reality

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, May 9, the bill that seeks to regulate cannabis for adult use in Colombia was approved in the sixth debate. The same, proposes the change of article 49 of the Political Constitution where it speaks of prohibition, carrying and consumption.

The setting would be as follows: “The planned prohibition will not apply to the possession and consumption of cannabis and its derivatives by adults. Nor will it apply for its production, distribution, sale and commercialization for adult use purposes.

Said project has already been presented in past legislatures, however, this is the first time that it has reached such a high level and is close to becoming a reality. The decision will now go to the Senate.

What positions are there on the approval of cannabis for adult use?

Juan Carlos Losada, representative to the Chamber for the Liberal Party, was one of the leaders of this project that today is close to becoming law. He was also one of the first to speak after confirming the approval, this said:

“Gratitude to the progressive benches in Congress. This has been a very long fight, for the first time in history we are able to turn this legislative act around both ways. This House has complied with the Colombian rights agenda and a new approach to drug policy and the failed war on drugs”assured the representative Juan Carlos Losada.

“From prohibition to regulation, we give a boost to the scientific and medical cannabis industry that will generate employment and boost the economy. Today the Chamber tells the country: #EsHoraDeRegular”said for his part, the president of that corporation, David Racero.