The province’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held

Concentrating resources and strength, insisting on speeding up and going all out to win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control

Huang Kunming, Wang Weizhong and Meng Fanli attended

Jiangmen Daily News (Xu Lin, Luo Xiaohua, Li Fengxiang, Yuezong, Fuxin, Tangda) On November 14, the province’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference was held. Implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, convey the spirit of the teleconference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, study and deploy the province’s epidemic prevention and control work, and analyze, judge, and deploy the epidemic prevention and control in Guangzhou. Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Wang Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, and Meng Fanli, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting.

Huang Kunming emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully, accurately and comprehensively understand the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the people first and life first, and unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign defense input, internal defense rebound”. , unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and 20 optimization measures, further pay attention to the prevention and control work in our province, improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, and closely Rely on the people to build a tight line of defense for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to clearly understand the severity and complexity of the current prevention and control situation, take winning the battle against the epidemic as the top priority of the province at present, be determined, persevere, and resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to focus on key areas and focus on tackling difficulties, coordinating resources and strength, insisting on fast-tracking, improving nucleic acid screening, flow control traceability, risk division, isolation and transportation efficiency, quickly cutting off the chain of transmission, and realizing the dynamic clearing of social aspects as soon as possible. It is necessary to strictly prevent the occurrence of new clustered epidemics, strengthen the epidemic prevention management of crowded places such as urban villages, industrial parks, ports, docks, transportation stations, key places such as schools, hospitals, isolation points, and 8 types of special places, and guard against foreign imports. , regional coordination, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao joint prevention and control “three lines of defense”. It is necessary to steadily connect the 20 optimization measures, study and formulate specific implementation plans, do a good job in policy interpretation, training guidance and risk response, and comprehensively strengthen prevention and control forces and resource reserves. It is necessary to consolidate responsibilities, pay close attention to implementation, and form a strong synergy for decisive victory. All departments at all levels in the province must take the responsibility of “always be at ease”, and pay close attention to the epidemic prevention and control work. Leading cadres at all levels must go to the grassroots level and the front line to understand the situation on the spot, command and dispatch, solve problems, and effectively protect the soil. Responsibility and responsibility; we must adhere to the problem orientation, strengthen supervision and supervision, and implement various measures in detail with excellent work style.

Huang Kunming emphasized that after the previous efforts, positive results have been achieved in Guangzhou’s epidemic prevention and control, but the situation is still severe and complicated. We must strengthen our confidence, face difficulties, take responsibility, work in unity, go all out to win this tough battle, and protect the health and safety of our fathers and fellow villagers. It is necessary to optimize and improve the command system, better coordinate provincial and municipal resources, promote the sinking of power resources, and improve the efficiency of prevention and control work. We must make every effort to contain the Haizhu epidemic, effectively standardize community management and control, implement the requirements of all inspections, all transfers, all quarantines, and all cures, eliminate potential risks as soon as possible, and realize the dynamic clearing of social aspects as soon as possible. It is necessary to strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic in Baiyun, Panyu, Liwan and other areas, and take effective control measures to block the risk of community transmission. It is necessary to do a good job in the investigation and management of key places and key groups, and strictly implement various prevention and control measures to prevent new clusters of epidemics. It is necessary to ensure the living and medical needs of the people in the prevention and control areas, do a good job of ideological guidance and psychological counseling, take the initiative to release authoritative information, respond to people’s concerns in a timely manner, and gather a strong joint force to fight the epidemic.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all departments across the province should conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and 20 optimization measures, and follow the work deployment of the provincial party committee to proactively prevent, detect early, and quickly Disposal, anti-spill, and excellent service, with hard cadres, hard work styles, and hard measures, make every effort to win the tough battle of this round of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to insist on fast-paced control. Guangzhou City must fight the battle of epidemic annihilation by division and classification, further improve the efficiency of nucleic acid testing, improve the level of safe isolation and transfer in all aspects, and implement careful management and control of high-risk areas and home isolation management, so as to achieve social dynamic clearance as soon as possible. zero. Other cities with epidemics should adhere to higher-level command, flat management, and integrated urban operations, carry out nucleic acid screening with high quality and efficiency, and do in-depth dialysis and traceability, and make every effort to control the epidemic at the “point”. It is necessary to adhere to precise policies, and in accordance with the requirement of “managing the industry must manage epidemic prevention and control”, we must build a normalized epidemic prevention and control network. It is necessary to strengthen humanistic care, open up the “last meter” of the supply and distribution of living materials, effectively guarantee the needs of the masses for medical treatment and purchase of medicines, efficiently solve the urgent problems reported by the masses, and make epidemic prevention stronger and warmer. We must adhere to the problem orientation, resolutely prevent the phenomenon of “one size fits all” and layer-by-layer overweighting, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.

