Hubei Daily News (Reporters Huang Junhua, Wang Xin) On the afternoon of September 9, after listening to the video conference of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, our province immediately held a video conference on epidemic prevention and control in the province. Wang Menghui, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Commander of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting and emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, conscientiously implement the deployment of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism for teleconferences, and adhere to “” The general strategy of “foreign defense against importation and internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” remain unswerving, resolutely implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Wang Zhonglin, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor and Commander of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang Menghui pointed out that we must not relax and pay attention to the prevention and control of the epidemic, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics. First of all, we must make the thinking and understanding in place. Always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, resolutely overcome paralyzing thoughts, war weariness, and relaxed mentality, and persevere in the work of external defense input and internal defense rebound. Second, we must ensure that the work is in place. The main responsible comrades of the party and government in each city and county should rely on the front command. Once an epidemic occurs, they will make arrangements as soon as possible and deal with them resolutely and decisively. It is necessary to strictly implement the “zero-report” system of the epidemic, with one report per day and one dispatch per day. It is necessary to improve the epidemic prevention and control command system, implement flat management, and stick to the bottom.

Wang Menghui emphasized that it is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and consolidate the trend of economic recovery. We must conscientiously do a good job in the rectification of problems reported by the tenth inspection team of the ninth major inspection of the State Council, strengthen the connection with the State Council’s supervision and service working group for stabilizing the economic market, and make every effort to stabilize growth. Employment, stable prices, and people’s livelihood. It is necessary to expand effective investment, promptly plan and promote a number of major projects, and enhance development potential. It is necessary to vigorously boost consumption and promote the steady and healthy development of the real estate market. It is necessary to tap the growth potential of foreign trade, cultivate leading foreign trade enterprises, and accelerate the development of new formats such as cross-border e-commerce.

Wang Menghui emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in ensuring people’s livelihood and social stability, and create a good environment for the successful convening of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

Departments in all parts of the province must maintain a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, and be responsible for guarding the soil, responsible for guarding the soil, and responsible for guarding the soil. We must resolutely safeguard political security and strengthen the management of various ideological positions. It is necessary to make overall plans for flood control and drought relief, safety production, social stability, and people’s livelihood protection, strengthen on-duty duty, ensure festival market supply, maintain price stability, and severely crack down on various illegal and criminal acts. It is necessary to strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules to ensure a clean atmosphere during the festival.

Wang Zhonglin emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, resolutely overcome paralysis, war weariness, and relaxed mentality, and always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to fight the annihilation of local epidemics strictly and quickly, do a solid job in flow investigation and tracking and isolation, strengthen the nucleic acid detection and screening of expanded areas, scientifically and accurately do a good job in regional prevention and control, strictly manage the closed-loop management of isolation points, and quickly cut off the chain of epidemic transmission. Resolutely realize the bottom of the social face; protect the basic life of the masses with heart and soul, and let the masses spend a peaceful and peaceful festival. It is necessary to comprehensively inspect the risks of prevention and control loopholes, manage the “posts” of outpatient clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, etc., and improve a sensitive and efficient monitoring and early warning system; strictly implement “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management”, and strengthen the management of personnel returning to Hubei from key areas ; Give full play to the main position of community prevention and control and the basic role of normalized nucleic acid testing, improve early detection and rapid disposal capabilities, and resolutely adhere to the strict line of defense against foreign imports. It is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, pay close attention to scientific and precise prevention and control, implement key tasks for stabilizing growth, and work safely and steadily, so as to ensure that prevention and control are not slack, the epidemic does not rebound, and development does not stop. We must maintain the efficient operation of the epidemic prevention and control command system at all levels, strengthen inspection, supervision, publicity and guidance, and compress the responsibilities of the territories, departments, units, and individuals with a solid work style to ensure the implementation of various tasks It worked.

Provincial leaders Guo Yuanqiang, Xu Zhengzhong, Dong Weimin, Wang Qiyang, Chen Xinwu, Zhao Haishan, Shao Xinyu, Yang Yunyan, Xu Wenhai, Wang Li, and Wuhan Mayor Cheng Yongwen attended the meeting in the main branch venue.