On August 19, the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of the Standing Committee to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection tour in Liaoning, convey the spirit of the third work conference on counterpart support for Tibet, study and implement measures, and deploy epidemic prevention and flood control. , safety production, etc. Provincial Party Secretary Liu Guozhong presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the general secretary’s important speech, with the in-depth study and implementation of the important instructions of the general secretary’s visit to Shaanxi, and the implementation of the general requirements of “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”. It is necessary to systematically plan and promote various tasks as a whole, and to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and resolutely implement the “two maintenances” into specific actions and practical results. It is necessary to rely on the scientific and technological advantages of our province to speed up the technological breakthrough of “stuck neck”, make good use of Qin Chuangyuan to promote the deep integration of the innovation chain of the industrial chain, and contribute to the national self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology. It is necessary to vigorously develop the cause of aging and aging industries, promote the healthy growth of minors, implement urban renewal actions in depth, and promote the effective connection between the consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation achievements and rural revitalization. It is necessary to strengthen the protection of the water sources of the Qinling Mountains, the Yellow River, and the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, to fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control, and to steadily promote carbon neutralization. It is necessary to promote the learning and education of party history in a normalized and long-term manner, strengthen the construction of community party organizations, solidly carry out special actions for the construction of work style, and continue to build a clean and upright political ecology.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the party’s strategy for governing Tibet in the new era, implement the deployment of the third counterpart support for Tibet work conference, resolutely shoulder political responsibilities, and solidly promote economic assistance to Tibet, education assistance, health assistance to Tibet, and cadre assistance to Tibet. Various work has made positive contributions to promoting the high-quality development of the Ngari region and the long-term stability of Tibet.

The meeting called for a clear understanding of the severity and complexity of the current epidemic prevention and control situation, strictly implementing the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, highlighting the race against time for nucleic acid testing to do a good job in emergency response, not slackening attention to foreign defense imports, and strictly implementing normalcy. We need to improve prevention and control measures to win the battle of epidemic prevention and control as soon as possible. It is necessary to continue to do a good job in flood control, strengthen early warning and forecasting of mountain torrents and mudslides, etc., and immediately transfer and avoid danger in case of distress, so as to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. It is necessary to do a good job of drought relief to ensure the safety of drinking water for humans and animals and a bumper harvest of autumn grains. We must pay close attention to the implementation of the safety production responsibility system, do a good job in the investigation and rectification of safety hazards in key areas such as mines, hazardous chemicals, and road traffic, and resolutely curb the occurrence of major and serious accidents, so as to create a safe and stable social environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Source: Mass News

