A newly released video by so-called “Q-Anon shaman” Jacob Chansley, the most famous face of the “storming of the Capitol” on Jan. 6, shows Chansley reading a tweet from Donald Trump urging protesters to “be peaceful.” stay” and “go home.” Chansley has been in prison for the past 2 years, apparently unfairly.

“Donald Trump asked us all to go home!” Chansley shouted to the protesters on January 6, like new footage revealed. ‘We have made our position clear. Donald Trump asked us to go home now. So what are we going to do? We will listen to our President. We’ll do what he says. We’re going home,’ Chansley said. “Let’s go home, folks.”

Chansley then reads President Donald Trump’s tweet “I ask everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, we are the party of law and order. Respect our policemen and men and women in uniform.”

After the exculpatory footage surfaced, Elon Musk tweeted “Free Jacob Chansley.”

“I’m not a Trump supporter, but I believe in justice,” Musk said. “Chansley has been misrepresented in the media as a violent criminal attempting to overthrow the government and inciting violence. But now we see him calling people to be peaceful and go home. Another video shows him calmly walking through the Capitol escorted by officials and then thanking the officials,” Musk wrote.

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison and has apparently been unjustly in prison for 2 years.