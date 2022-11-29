Source title: The rapid growth of the epidemic has been curbed and is still in a period of rapid growth. Precise prevention and control must be carried out by division, classification and classification

From 0:00 to 15:00 on November 28, there were 2,086 new local cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection in this city; among them, 1,907 were isolated observation personnel and 179 were social screening personnel. Yesterday, at the press conference on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic in Beijing, Xu Hejian, deputy director of the Publicity Department of the Municipal Party Committee, director of the Information Office of the Municipal Government, and spokesperson of the Municipal Government, Xu Hejian said that at present, the number of new local confirmed cases in the city and social The number of surface cases continues to increase at a high level, and the rapid growth momentum has been curbed, but the development of the epidemic is still in a period of rapid growth; it is necessary to further improve the level of precise prevention and control, and carry out prevention and control work according to the law. Among the new infections, 702 were in Chaoyang District, 276 in Tongzhou District, 242 in Shunyi District, 176 in Haidian District, 151 in Changping District, 135 each in Fengtai District and Daxing District, 80 in Dongcheng District, and 73 in Xicheng District. , 29 cases in Shijingshan District, 23 cases in Miyun District, 19 cases in Fangshan District, 14 cases each in Huairou District and Pinggu District, 10 cases in Mentougou District, 5 cases in Yanqing District, and 2 cases in Jingkai District. Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the epidemic situation in Chaoyang District continues to be high, the spread of clustered epidemics in areas with rapid epidemic development has expanded, and the growth rate of epidemics in some sporadic areas has increased significantly. The main virus strain of this round of epidemic in Beijing is the Omicron BF.7 mutant strain, which has strong transmission ability, fast transmission speed, and low infection dose. All districts should fully study and judge the epidemic situation in their jurisdictions, and optimize prevention and control measures according to the actual situation. , Strengthen the management and control of risk personnel and risk areas, strengthen social prevention and control, guide personal protection, achieve early detection, early reporting, early isolation, early treatment, rapid disposal, and cut off transmission channels. Sun Yang, deputy head of Dongcheng District, said that the district continues to improve the quality and efficiency of all links. For the risk points involved in the epidemic, after completing the flow investigation, nucleic acid testing, environmental disinfection and other measures, the unblocking will be organized in time to minimize the impact on residents. impact on daily life; at the same time, the district has strengthened the guarantee of medical services, established public opinions and sentiment posts, and through various online and offline channels, timely collected, quickly processed and fed back residents’ opinions, suggestions and appeals. Xu Hejian said that it is necessary to adhere to the principle of reasonable, orderly, and nearby nucleic acid testing, scientifically coordinate the layout of nucleic acid testing sites, personnel organization, and time arrangements, and further strengthen the testing of nucleic acid testing sites to prevent cross-infection. It is necessary to continuously optimize the “collection, delivery, inspection, reporting, and nuclear” process, and improve the speed, quality, and effect of inspection, screening, and sun recovery. It is necessary to concentrate efforts to improve the quality and efficiency of nucleic acid testing in key epidemic-related streets and towns, quickly find the source of risk, and effectively cut off the chain of epidemic transmission. At the same time, for each risk point and each positive case infection, it is necessary to do a good job in more detail, ease emotions, resolve conflicts, build consensus, joint prevention and control, and group defense and group control. The Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminds that people spend more time in closed places in winter, and the risk of respiratory infectious diseases increases. Citizens should avoid going to crowded places. When taking public transportation, elevators, or going to hospitals, etc., there are many people and relatively closed places. Be sure to wear a mask and maintain a safe social distance when visiting the venue. In addition, even if the weather is cold, windows should be opened to ventilate at the right time. When ventilating, care should be taken to prevent cold and keep warm; when there are people in home isolation at home, the door of the room should be closed and windows should be opened separately for ventilation.

