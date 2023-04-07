It will turn out delicious, with the delicate taste of your favorite jam, on a sandy crumbly dough, just incredible deliciousness, sure cook Magdalena Shershunwhich previously gave a recipe for lean cookies.

Ingredients: sugar – 170 g

water – 160 ml

oil – 120 ml

pinch of salt

1 packet of vanilla sugar

flour – 600 g

baking powder – 2 teaspoons

thick jam – 500 ml

Preparation:

Pour water into a container for cooking, add sugar, salt, vanilla sugar, and oil. Then mix with a whisk until the sugar dissolves, add sifted flour with baking powder, knead a soft, elastic dough that should slightly stick to your hands.

Divide the dough into larger and smaller parts. Put most of the dough on a work surface sprinkled with flour, roll it out, put it in a form covered with parchment. Spread thick jam on the dough, spread it carefully over the entire surface. Take out a smaller part of the dough, thinly roll it into a square, cut it into thin strips, lay it out in the form of a lattice on the jam. Bake at a temperature of 180 degrees for 40 minutes.

