Home News The recipe for lean open pie with jam from cook Magdalena Shershun
News

The recipe for lean open pie with jam from cook Magdalena Shershun

by admin
The recipe for lean open pie with jam from cook Magdalena Shershun

It will turn out delicious, with the delicate taste of your favorite jam, on a sandy crumbly dough, just incredible deliciousness, sure cook Magdalena Shershunwhich previously gave a recipe for lean cookies.

Ingredients:

  • sugar – 170 g

  • water – 160 ml

  • oil – 120 ml

  • pinch of salt

  • 1 packet of vanilla sugar

  • flour – 600 g

  • baking powder – 2 teaspoons

  • thick jam – 500 ml

Preparation:

Pour water into a container for cooking, add sugar, salt, vanilla sugar, and oil. Then mix with a whisk until the sugar dissolves, add sifted flour with baking powder, knead a soft, elastic dough that should slightly stick to your hands.

Divide the dough into larger and smaller parts. Put most of the dough on a work surface sprinkled with flour, roll it out, put it in a form covered with parchment. Spread thick jam on the dough, spread it carefully over the entire surface. Take out a smaller part of the dough, thinly roll it into a square, cut it into thin strips, lay it out in the form of a lattice on the jam. Bake at a temperature of 180 degrees for 40 minutes.

We will remind you of the recipe for “Negrityatko” pie without eggs and dairy products.

48

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

See also  Dou Zecheng tied for second in the third round of the Simmons Bank Open_Competition_PGA Tour_Tour

You may also like

day of sadness and hope

If you don’t, let us leave it to...

Republicans subpoena ex-prosecutor who investigated Trump finances to...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Free eBook: Seven Steps to Low-Code App Development

Relatives of prisoners formed a dangerous gang of...

Logistics center Kalsdorf: AK filed over 40 lawsuits...

Aslı İnandık became a member of the Workers’...

Martín Elías, six years since that tragic Friday

From church services to events: MV invites you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy