According to the unified deployment of the central government, on the morning of November 8, the Central Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China came to Heilongjiang Province to preach. Member of the Central Publicity Group, Deputy Director of the Central Reform Office in charge of daily work, and Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Mu Hong made a publicity report. Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over and delivered a speech. Hu Changsheng, Huang Jiansheng, Wang Zhijun and others attended.

At the report, Mu Hong discussed the theme and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years, the modernization of Marxism in China, the modernization of Chinese style, and the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. Objectives and tasks, adhere to the party’s overall leadership and strict governance of the party, and deal with risks and challenges, etc., made a comprehensive, systematic and profound explanation of the new ideas, new judgments, new arrangements and new requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. read. The comrades who attended the meeting agreed that the lecture report had a clear theme, a lofty position, a clear logic, and a profound discussion. It had strong political, theoretical, practical and instructive qualities. Rich, profound and vivid party history education courses, profound thinking and philosophical theoretical guidance courses, and practical guidance courses that integrate knowledge and action, and do hard work. Everyone unanimously stated that they should further unify their thinking into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, condense their strength to the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, work hard, strive for the first place, and strive to win the revitalization and modernization of Longjiang. New victory.

When presiding over the report meeting, Xu Qin pointed out that studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task of the whole party and the whole country at present and in the future. Party organizations at all levels in the province must resolutely implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee. The overall arrangement of the Second Plenary Session of the session will continue to work hard on comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and full implementation, and further strengthen the ideological, political, and action consciousness of resolutely supporting the “two establishments” and faithfully practicing the “two maintenances”, so as to promote the Party’s The 20 major spirits of Longjiang took root in Longjiang, benefiting the people and contributing to the country. It is necessary to carefully organize learning and training, and party organizations at all levels should carry out multi-form, hierarchical, and full-coverage learning and training for all party members. The rich connotation, core essence, and ideological essence of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into the mind and heart. It is necessary to carry out in-depth propaganda, publicity and interpretation, and the propaganda groups of party committees at all levels must explain the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in full, accurate, profound, and clear. Theoretical research institutions should carry out targeted research and interpretation, and promote the study and propaganda of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to adhere to the integration of knowledge and practice, to combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the Northeast region and our province, and incorporate it into the “four systems” working mechanism to promote the implementation of the party’s Twenty major strategic deployments are effective.

The report meeting was held in the form of a video conference, and a total of more than 13,000 people in the province attended the report meeting. The current deputy provincial leaders, the main responsible comrades of the provincial units, the main responsible comrades of the provincial party committee of the democratic parties, the provincial federation of industry and commerce, and representatives of non-party affiliations attended the meeting at the main venue. Sub-venues are set up in the provincial units, cities (prefectures), counties (cities, districts), and agricultural reclamation systems.

After the report meeting, Mu Hong will go deep into the Great Northern Wilderness Agricultural Reclamation Group to build the Sanjiang Branch, and preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the grass-roots cadres and workers, scientific and technological personnel and youth of the farm and conduct interactive exchanges. (Source: Heilongjiang Daily reporter Cao Zhongyi, Li Guoyu, photography Shao Guoliang)

