The research team of the Provincial Drug Administration went to the Guangzhou Institute of Quality Supervision and Inspection to carry out a special investigation on cosmetics risk monitoring

In order to implement the work deployment of “Guangdong Province’s Implementation Plan for Promoting High-Quality Development of Cosmetics Industry” and give full play to the supporting role of inspection and testing institutions, recently, the leaders of the Provincial Drug Administration led a research team to the Guangzhou Institute of Quality Supervision and Inspection (hereinafter referred to as Guangzhou Quality Supervision and Inspection Institute). Inspection Institute) to carry out a special survey on cosmetic risk monitoring. Guangzhou Quality Inspection Institute is mainly responsible for comrades and business backbones of relevant departments to accompany the investigation.

The research team visited the cosmetics inspection and testing laboratory of Guangzhou Quality Inspection Institute on the spot, and learned in detail about the development history of Guangzhou Quality Inspection Institute and the basic situation of laboratory construction. Since the establishment of the cosmetics market standard in 1965, Guangzhou Quality Inspection Institute has grown and grown together with the Guangdong cosmetics industry. Since then, in order to better serve the enterprise and become bigger and stronger, it has continued to increase the construction of inspection and testing capabilities, scientific research capabilities, instruments and equipment, etc. Investment, successively built service platforms such as Guangdong Provincial Quality Supervision Daily Chemical Products Inspection Station, National Cosmetics Quality Inspection and Testing Center (Guangzhou), Guangdong Cosmetics Safety and Efficacy Testing Engineering Technology Research Center, and National Cosmetics Monitoring and Evaluation Key Laboratory. There are nearly 3,500 CMA qualification parameters, and the inspection and testing has achieved remarkable results in enabling the high-quality development of the industry.

At the subsequent symposium, the research team listened to the introduction of Guangzhou Quality Inspection Institute on capacity building, talent training, technological innovation, service supervision, etc., as well as the progress and effectiveness of the cosmetic risk monitoring project, and fully affirmed Guangzhou Quality Inspection The “Comprehensive, Strong, Fast” and other characteristic advantages of the cosmetic inspection and testing of the hospital, “Comprehensive” highlights the cosmetic inspection and testing capabilities covering the entire chain of products, raw materials, packaging materials and physical and chemical, microbiological, efficacy, toxicology and other fields; “Strong” highlights the cosmetics inspection and testing scientific research technology and service industry awards; “Fast” highlights that service supervision can quickly and accurately play a technical supporting role, and make positive contributions to the healthy development of the cosmetics industry.

The research team pointed out that it is hoped that the Guangzhou Quality Inspection Institute will further improve its political position, strengthen its public service functions, earnestly perform its duties and missions, and do a fair and efficient inspection and testing work. On this basis, it is necessary to establish forward-looking thinking, benchmark against international advanced inspection and testing institutions, and plan ahead to build a domestic leading and international advanced cosmetics inspection and testing institution to help the high-quality development of the province’s cosmetics industry.

The main responsible comrades of Guangzhou Quality Inspection Institute said that they will actively implement the “Guangdong Province Implementation Plan for Promoting the High-quality Development of the Cosmetics Industry” and the deployment requirements of the Provincial Drug Administration, continue to strengthen the construction of testing capabilities, introduce outstanding professionals, and build equipment and facilities. The innovation and development and the construction of the inspection and testing platform shall be well planned and implemented, so as to provide a stronger technical guarantee for serving the high-quality development of the cosmetics industry in the province. (Provided by the Cosmetics Supervision Office of the Provincial Bureau)