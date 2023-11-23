The results of the 2023 co-election of foreign academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering are announced – Xinhuanet

The Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering have recently announced the results of the 2023 co-election of foreign academicians. A total of 30 foreign academicians were elected to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, while 16 were elected to the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

This election is held once every two years and is conducted in conjunction with the co-optation of academicians of the two academies. The addition of foreign academicians is seen as a positive step in strengthening international exchanges and cooperation, utilizing international intellectual resources, and furthering the development of China’s scientific and technological power.

The newly elected foreign academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences represent 22 different countries, with 5 coming from “Belt and Road” co-building countries. On the other hand, the foreign academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering come from 8 countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, all of which are known for their high international prestige and influence.

With these new additions, there are currently 154 foreign academicians in the Chinese Academy of Sciences and 124 foreign academicians in the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

This announcement showcases the commitment of China to global cooperation and the integration of diverse talent into its scientific and technological communities. The presence of foreign academicians in these prestigious academies reflects China’s dedication to leveraging international expertise for its own development.

This latest election demonstrates China’s recognition of the value of international collaboration in advancing scientific and technological endeavors, as well as its ongoing efforts to foster relationships with experts from around the world.