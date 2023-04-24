The results of the 20th National Reading Survey are released. Listening to books and video lectures have become a new trend-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The results of the 20th national national reading survey are released

On the 23rd, the 2nd National Reading Conference with the theme of “Deepening the National Reading and Building a Scholarly China” opened in Hangzhou, and the results of the 20th National Reading Survey were released.

The National Reading Survey organized by the China Academy of Press and Publication has been carried out continuously since 1999. This time, online and telephone surveys were used to collect samples in 165 cities, covering 30 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the central government in my country. The effective sample size was more than 1.48 million, which can be extended to a population of 1.326 billion in my country. Among them, urban residents accounted for 56.4%, rural residents accounted for 43.6%.

The data show that the development trend of national reading is generally positive.

Among them, in 2022, the comprehensive reading rate of various media among Chinese adult citizens will continue to grow steadily, reaching 81.8%, which is higher than 0.2% last year; the tendency of adult citizens to read digitally is further enhanced, and mobile phone mobile reading has become the main form, and 77.8% of adult citizens have read on mobile phones ; The per capita reading volume of paper books and 3.33 e-books for adult citizens have increased compared with the previous year; In addition to online online reading, new reading options such as “listening to books” and “video lectures” have appeared; more than 30% of adult citizens have developed the habit of listening to books, and the gap between urban and rural areas has gradually narrowed; the awareness rate of adult citizens on the national reading brand activities It reached 73.7%, and the participation rate reached 66.7%, both of which increased compared with previous years; the reading rate of books for minors was 84.2%, and the per capita book reading volume was 11.14, both of which increased compared with previous years.

It is worth noting that although the reading time of adult nationals keeps increasing simultaneously with online reading, light reading takes up more and more reading time. Among them, among the digital media, the per capita mobile phone contact time of adult citizens is the longest at 105.23 minutes, which greatly exceeds the sum of the reading time of all traditional paper media. In-depth reading needs to be strengthened.

The Second National Reading Conference went out of Beijing and came to Zhejiang, which has something to do with Zhejiang’s achievements in promoting national reading.

In recent years, Zhejiang has adhered to the brand strategy, and has continued to create brand activities such as the China Digital Reading Conference, the “Spring Breeze Reading” awards ceremony, the Zhijiang Book Festival, and “New Youth Talk” at the provincial level. The 11 cities also have rich special reading activities, such as West Lake Reading Festival and Ningbo Reading Month.

In addition, focusing on top-level design, Zhejiang issued the “Opinions on Accelerating the Promotion of National Reading to Build a Scholarly Zhejiang”, and included the national reading work into the provincial cultural development index and the index system of high-quality development and construction of a common prosperity demonstration area. In 2021, the reading rate of residents will be included in the “14th Five-Year Plan” outline of Zhejiang Province for the first time. In 2022, the construction of “Scholarly Zhejiang” will be included in the report of the 15th Provincial Party Congress, and all parts of the province will promote reading legislation for all.

In terms of public cultural service network construction, by the end of 2022, there will be nearly 25,000 reading service facilities such as public libraries and urban study rooms across Zhejiang, basically realizing a 15-minute urban and 30-minute public cultural circle in rural areas. In 2022, the comprehensive reading rate of residents in Zhejiang Province will reach 91.9%, and the per capita reading volume will be 14.3 books. The province will hold more than 300,000 reading activities of various levels and types, affecting and covering more than 40 million people.

It is reported that this conference will last for 3 days and will hold more than 30 activities. Among them, based on the cultural characteristics of the province, Zhejiang has launched a series of heart-warming, innovative reading activities, such as “Spring Breeze” Reading Ceremony, “Prosperous Revival – “Chinese Paintings of Past Dynasties” Special Exhibition: Reading Classics and Context Codes “, “Wenrun Shuxiang” National Reading Week, Zhijiang Book Festival, “Library Night” in the Yangtze River Delta, etc. In addition, all cities in the province also follow the principle of “one city, one product, one place, one specialty”, and jointly organize reading activities that are popular with the masses and enthusiastically participated by the whole people.