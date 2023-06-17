Home » The ‘Ruta del agua’ has supplied more than 30 million liters in the District
The 'Ruta del agua' has supplied more than 30 million liters in the District

The ‘Ruta del agua’ has supplied more than 30 million liters in the District

To date, 119 neighborhoods in Santa Marta have benefited from this program implemented by Mayor Virna Johnson.

In development of the ‘Ruta del agua’ program, the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office continues to attend to the public calamity that is registered in the city due to the lack of this resource in the different neighborhoods, due to the ineffectiveness of the Essmar intervention, which did not present or execute a contingency plan to meet the needs of the samariums, who for several months have suffered from a lack of liquid in their homes.

On a weekly basis, this program carries out 853 routes in the neighborhoods of the District, with which the Mayor’s Office has so far delivered 30,708,000 liters of water, benefiting the inhabitants of 119 sectors, among which are November 11, San Fernando, Taganga, San José del Pando, Vista Hermosa sector 2, Brisas del Mar, Nacho Vives, Los Lirios, Pastrana upper part, Liceo Celedón and El Pantano. Likewise, to the elderly of the Alegría Wellness Center, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Wellness Center, El Cisne Life Center, Bastidas Life Center.

Thanks to the ‘Ruta del agua’, thousands of families have been able to make up for the lack of water resource, as is the case of Margarita Pavagea, ICBF community mother in the Nacho Vives sector. “I have 12 children in my care, the truth is that we are quite affected; both me and the children, because sometimes they don’t come home due to lack of that precious liquid that we need, because we already had about 15 days that the water did not arrive and we had to buy it, but the money is not enough, Water is very necessary because the children go to the bathroom, to cook, we have to bathe them and do the cleaning, it is very important”, he mentioned.

