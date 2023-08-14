The SBU exposed the organizers of pseudo-elections in the occupied Luhansk region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has established the identities of 15 collaborators who are preparing pseudo-elections to the local occupation bodies of the Russian Federation in the temporarily captured part of Luhansk Region (as you know, fierce fighting is currently ongoing in the Swativ region).

Among the enemy accomplices are the heads of the “Election Commission of the LNR”, as well as representatives of territorial branches of the Kremlin party “United Russia” and other Duma political forces, state the special service.

According to one of the scenarios, the Russian invaders plan to hold fake elections in September of this year.

During the illegal voting, they have to “elect” the “deputies” of the “LNR” pseudo-parliament, as well as the “councils” of the so-called “municipal entities”.

Currently, collaborators have formed so-called “territorial election commissions”, which are supposed to falsify “voter turnout” and “voting” results, as well as arrange “polling stations”, select and instruct “personnel”, and conduct a large-scale propaganda campaign in support of pseudo-elections.

According to the revealed facts, the investigators of the Security Service started criminal proceedings under Art. 111−1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“Collaborative activity”).

Earlier, six of these figures were already suspected by the SBU of organizing and holding a pseudo-referendum in Luhansk region in September 2022.

Since the exposed collaborators are in the temporarily occupied part of the region, comprehensive measures are underway to bring them to justice. The perpetrators face up to 15 years in prison.

We will remind you that in July, the Halytsky District Court of Lviv sentenced a citizen of Ukraine who fought on the side of the occupiers of the fake “LNR”.

