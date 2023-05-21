The scream of the Arena for Peter Gabriel, the poet rocker is back – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VERONA, MAY 21 – “Long live Peter!”. A howl rises in the Arena di Verona packed for the concert by Peter Gabriel who made a stop in the Scaliger amphitheater for the second date of his “i/o – The Tour”, inaugurated in Krakow on May 18th and which will continue Assago Forum on Sunday 22nd, ending on October 21st in Houston, Texas.



Sold out, despite the bad weather, which didn’t stop the fans for the return to the Verona Arena of the former Genesis leader, who had already performed here in 1987 and then in 2010. Opening with a speech in Italian, hinting to environmental protection and artificial intelligence, with the hope that it can be useful to help improve people’s lives.



Over two and a half hours of concert with 21 songs in the lineup, opened with “Whashing of the Water” and other pieces from the new IO album, to conclude the first part with the highly acclaimed “Sledgehammer”, one of the already famous and loved songs of the 72 year old British artist. In the second part an appreciated duet with the vocalist/cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson and the ballatissima “Solsbury Hill”, accompanied by a six-piece band. Until the grand finale with “In Your Eyes” and “Biko”, a tribute to the South African activist, presented by Peter Gabriel also recalling the Palestinian and Tibetan populations in China, the importance of the fight against racism and that each of us can change the lives of oppressed people. (HANDLE).

