The second and final lunar eclipse of 2023 will occur today

by admin
Islamabad: The last and second lunar eclipse of the year 2023 will take place today. The Department of Meteorology says that the last partial lunar eclipse of this year will also be seen in Pakistan.

According to the Meteorological Department, the partial lunar eclipse will begin on October 28 at 11:02 PM and reach its peak at 1:14 PM, while the eclipse will end on October 29 at 3:26 PM. .

The Meteorological Department says that apart from Pakistan, the lunar eclipse will be seen in Asia, Europe, Australia, America, Africa and the Atlantic.

It should be noted that a lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes between the sun and the moon and all three are in a row. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow, and a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only part of the Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow.

