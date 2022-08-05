Home News The serial maniac of the Sentiero degli Ezzelini has been arrested
News

The serial maniac of the Sentiero degli Ezzelini has been arrested

by admin
The serial maniac of the Sentiero degli Ezzelini has been arrested

Twenty-eight years old from Riese in handcuffs: he is accused of at least five attacks that took place between July 27 and August 1. The most violent against a forty-four year old

marco filippi

05 August 2022

GODEGO CASTLE. The attacker of the 44-year-old woman who was found bleeding and unconscious on the Ezzelini path in Castello di Godego was arrested for attempted sexual violence.

It is a 28-year-old from Riese Pio X. According to what emerged from the investigations of the Carabinieri of the company of Castelfranco, the man 24 hours after the attack on the 44-year-old, on Monday afternoon had returned to the path trying to abuse another woman.

The latter, however, had managed to escape before the maniac put his hands on her. In these hours other women are parading by the carabinieri who report that they have been harassed in the last days in the Godego path. There are currently 5 episodes, all of which took place between Wednesday 27 July and Monday 1 August.

