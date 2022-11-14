Original title: The Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group entered Meishan to give a profound understanding and accurately grasp the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

On November 11, the Meishan report meeting of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held. Luo Jiaming, deputy head of the fourth branch of the provincial party committee propaganda group and secretary of the party group of the Department of Transportation, systematically preached and deeply interpreted the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. More than 300 people from various ministries and commissions of the Meishan Municipal Party Committee, party groups (party committees) of various departments at the municipal level, and various people’s organizations attended the meeting.

At the report meeting, Luo Jiaming focused on the important ideas, important viewpoints, major strategies, and major measures determined in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and deeply understood and grasped the themes and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, as well as the work and the past five years. The great transformation of the decade in the new era and its milestone significance, profound understanding and grasping the historical responsibility of opening up a new realm of Marxism Sinicization and modernization, profound understanding and grasping the mission and task of the Communist Party of China in the new era and new journey, and profound understanding and grasping of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way meeting the requirements of the goals and tasks, deeply understand and grasp the party’s comprehensive

In terms of leadership and comprehensively and strictly governing the party’s new judgments and new requirements, it has made an accurate and in-depth interpretation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

During the presentation of the report, the participants listened carefully and recorded it carefully. Everyone said that the report is comprehensive and systematic and highlights the key points. It has both political height, theoretical depth and practical depth. It is necessary to deeply understand and accurately grasp the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promote the major policies of the Party Central Committee and the provincial party committee’s decision-making deployment in Meishan. Implementation has important guiding significance. At the same time, combined with the actual situation in Sichuan and Meishan, forward-looking and targeted ideas and measures are put forward to promote the development of transportation.

“This lecture is an accurate and powerful guide for us to fully study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.” Lu Li, a teacher at Meishan Vocational and Technical College, said that as a teacher of ideological and political courses in colleges and universities, he will effectively transform the learning results into tangible results. The work effect, the ideological and political courses are taught deeply, thoroughly and lively with heart and emotion. (Sichuan Daily All Media Reporter Zhang Meng)

