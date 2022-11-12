Home News The “Silver Shield” award to Lorenzo Tassoni
The “Silver Shield” award to Lorenzo Tassoni

The Salone dei Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio in Florence hosted today the ceremony of the “Shields of San Martino”, an annual recognition to people and associations that have particularly distinguished themselves for acts of solidarity, organized by the Scudi di San Martino Institute. Lorenzo Tassoni, already awarded by La Tribuna di Treviso for his heroic deed – last March in the city he saved a 4-year-old girl who fell from the second floor – received one of the four “Silver Shields”. For the Municipality of Florence was present the president of the city council, Luca Milani, who underlined how these awards bring to “knowledge positive examples of altruism to follow”.

Lorenzo Tassoni, a graduate in Entertainment Sciences and Multimedia Production at the University of Padua, was the attendant at the Anish Kapoor exhibition at Palazzo Manfrin in Venice until October. With the exhibition closed and the contract with the temporary agency terminated, he was left without a job. “The young man from Treviso realized what was happening in a fraction of a second – the motivation of the Scudi di San Martino Institute – with great firmness and regardless of the danger, he managed to catch the baby on the fly and save her life”.

