[Epoch Times, October 15, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will open tomorrow (16th). List of the Standing Committee of the Grand Presidium. Analysts believe that Xi Jinping may seek a compromise with the elders to reach three consecutive terms, but the recent Sitong Bridge banner incident shows that the CCP is at a critical point of crisis, and the 20th National Congress itself is a political crater.

The old and new CCP dignitaries gathered in the 20th Congress to trade with the elders?

The preparatory meeting of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 15 determined the agenda of the 20th National Congress and approved the list of the presidium of the 20th National Congress. A total of 46 members of the Standing Committee of the Presidium announced that evening (there were 42 members of the Standing Committee of the Presidium of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China five years ago).

The list includes seven members of the Standing Committee, including Xi Jinping, who is currently a member of the Standing Committee, and Wang Qishan, the vice-chairman of the state known as the “eighth member of the Standing Committee”, as well as 18 other members of the Politburo.

There are 18 former members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, including Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao, Zhu Rongji, Li Ruihuan, Wu Bangguo, Wen Jiabao, Jia Qinglin, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Song Ping, Li Lanqing, Zeng Qinghong, Wu Guanzheng, Li Changchun, Luo Gan, He Guoqiang, Liu Yunshan, Zhang Goryeo.

In addition, You Quan, secretary of the Central Secretariat at the deputy state level, and Zhang Qingli, the first vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Of particular concern is the list of standing committee-level veterans, with the majority of those outside the Jiang faction, including Zhang Gaoli, who was involved in a sexual assault scandal late last year.

It is unknown whether these veterans will be able to attend as usual. Among them, Jiang Zemin, Zhu Rongji and Luo Gan did not attend the Tiananmen Square event last year when the CCP was founded for the centenary.

CCP veterans refer to retired party-state leaders. In the past few years, they have influenced senior personnel appointments by promoting cronies and appointing successors across generations. During Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang’s tenure as general secretary of the CCP, the “eight elders” of the CCP, including Deng Xiaoping, restricted their authority. After Hu Jintao came to power, his predecessor Jiang Zemin even emptied Hu Jintao’s power. Xi Jinping, who came to power at the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, has been reducing the power of party elders since he took power.

It has been said before that there are still variables about Xi Jinping breaking the rules of the CCP and making an exception for his re-election at the 20th National Congress. However, there are also views that there is no powerful elder who can stand up and attack Xi.

Zheng Xuguang, a scholar based in the United States, told The Epoch Times on the 15th that the old standing committee members of the Standing Committee of the Presidium of the CCP Congress do have the right to speak in terms of systems and conventions. This standing committee is equivalent to the enlarged meeting of the Politburo during the party congress. Subversive situations may arise. But the current reality is not necessarily the case. “If all the old Standing Committee members are present, Xi will be re-elected. It means that the old Standing Committee has a deal with Xi, or the old Standing Committee feels that there is no choice but to support him.”

Current affairs observer Wang He told The Epoch Times that the CCP has a tradition called “respect for old comrades”, which is to maintain the continuity of the CCP’s oligarchy. There is no special reason to remove it suddenly, so that the interest structure will remain stable for a long time. If Xi wants to maintain his rule, he must also take good care of the old comrades.

Wang He said that Xi Jinping will break the convention of three consecutive terms at the 20th National Congress. He will say that the crisis of the collapse of the party is very serious, and only he can turn the tide and ask these old comrades to endorse him, while the elders ask Xi to take care of their interests.

Analysis: The Sitong Bridge incident shook the top 20 of the Communist Party of China into a crater

Wang He believes that the CCP needs Xi Jinping to extend its life now, and Xi wants to seize the party to do things, showing a relationship of mutual use. But this is precisely what is very dangerous for Xi Jinping.

“Now this party is in a period of crisis, and Xi Jinping wants to protect this party, which is equivalent to taking his own life. There are two models of variables, one is the Gorbachev model (leading the peaceful disintegration of the former Soviet Union), and the other is Ziosey. The Scu model (Romanian dictator, later executed), these two options are on the table.”

On the morning of October 13, just before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, protester Peng Zaizhou hung a huge banner on the Sitong Bridge in tightly controlled Beijing. . Relevant videos quickly spread at home and abroad, and the CCP blocked the news on the entire Internet.

Zheng Xuguang said that the Sitong Bridge banner incident should have had a considerable psychological impact on the top leaders of the CCP. “A middle-aged man, he (Peng Zaizhou) has no problems in his life. He is a very talented and active person. He is very determined to do this. They were very shaken inside.”

Wang He said that the Sitong Bridge incident shows that inside and outside the CCP, there is a very strong anti-CCP and anti-Xi Jinping atmosphere in the whole society, and the crisis of the CCP’s life and death has become very prominent.

“The CCP’s crimes have harmed the Chinese people and also the world. Now the whole world is very disgusted with the CCP. The Chinese people have now overthrown the CCP and have reached a critical point in history. The 20th National Congress is actually This crater may be their last party congress.” Wang He said.

Responsible editor: Lin Yan#