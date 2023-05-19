The social fabric – breaking latest news

The origin of this term is based on the formation of social relationships and being able to put solidarity into practice with the people around you and, above all, with the people who most need your help. When analyzing the words that make up the term “social tissue”, we realize that the concept of tissue refers to the cells of the person. The social refers to the connections they make so that everything goes well in the body. In this way, interpersonal relationships are also built, so we could say that they are cells that connect with those of other people and merge to create a relationship between the two. Then, the social fabric is made up of all the members of a society and is given by the relationships that exist between them.

Social solidarity gives them the opportunity to create strong bonds, not only with direct family members, but also with people outside the nucleus; It is also important because certain ideals are pursued with it and different benefits are obtained that go beyond interaction, so it must be promoted and maintained over time, integrating it into society to satisfy the most basic needs, to the time is essential for the proper development of society and of each person who forms the fabric. When groups of people full of values ​​and principles are created, great actions are generated that mean a before and after in societies, because a fabric is the union of various factors to build positive social processes. There are two types of family tissue: it is when social solidarity occurs in a group of people who share blood relations or belong to a family nucleus; and, social: when society is created with members of different family nuclei. In these cases, the members of the families are friends with other family groups and they all support and help each other.

By understanding what the fabric consists of, we see that it always seeks the good of an entire society, either individually or collectively, through actions that provide support, collaboration, and protection. The members of the social fabric in a society are always willing to listen to someone who is afflicted or who is facing an adverse situation in their life, because knowing how to listen is a great example of solidarity and support within any social group. Another, more important, is volunteer work, because it not only consists of helping each other, but also public institutions, health centers or some other place that requires a friendly hand. Contributing donations of any kind and providing first aid help are acts of social solidarity that bring rewards in the long term. For this reason, those who are highly involved in society, and are part of the social fabric, must be willing to collaborate in every activity that takes place in their environment. The most important cell in the social fabric is the family, since the person at birth enters directly into a nucleus and it is he who will teach the importance of being supportive and will instill the necessary and essential values ​​for good living. The other cell is the school; This institution will be in charge of reaffirming the values ​​that are learned in the family to finish building people with empathy and a desire to help others. The social fabric takes to build the same time it takes to consolidate trust, respect, participation and support between people. Culture and sport are components that have the most influence on the development of the social fabric; With sport, peaceful and healthy coexistence is promoted, where everyone respects and accepts the abilities of others. In addition, values ​​are learned that help with social transformation. Culture provides all those knowledge, traditions and ideas that characterize society and make them stand out from the rest. Encouraging others to learn about the customs and traditions of a society will help a people grow and give it a great reach in the world. Other elements are education, security, food, health, public services and everything that represents a better quality of life. In short, the social fabric is a component of behavior that generates identity, consensus and a sense of belonging, it is an individual and collective asset whose presence accounts for a participatory, united and coherent society; In addition, it is a fundamental element to guarantee the governability and well-being of the inhabitants of a certain territory, which reflects the degree of belonging, solidarity and cohesion..