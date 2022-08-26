On the afternoon of August 25, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection tour in Liaoning, study and promote the “Year of Ability and Style Building” activities, and the construction and reform of industrial workers. Municipal Party Secretary Ma Fuguo presided over and delivered a speech. Guo Hao, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, and Feng Fangxi, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting. Shi Xinxin, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Li Jun, chairman of the CPPCC, attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is high-level, comprehensive, profound in thought, rich in connotation, and has a strong political, theoretical, and instructive nature. It is necessary to earnestly study and understand, grasp the spiritual essence, adhere to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, make overall plans for innovative development, ecological construction, flood prevention and disaster relief and other work, and continue to consolidate the city’s good development momentum. To meet the party’s 20th victory with practical actions.

The meeting pointed out that since the launch of the city’s “Competency and Work Style Building Year”, through strengthening the top-level design, enriching the carrier, highlighting the highlights, and focusing on demonstration and driving, the ability of cadres has been improved, the work style has been changed, and solid results have been achieved. It is necessary to make a fuss about “continuity”. On the basis of summarizing the work of the previous two stages, solidify the good experience and good practices formed in the activities, and establish a group of long-term mechanisms that are pragmatic, effective and highly operable, and continue to consolidate good posture. It is necessary to make a fuss about “improvement”, combine the development of activities with the implementation of the “ten strategies” and the promotion of the “ten actions”, and the implementation of the spirit of the provincial party secretary Lou Yangsheng’s investigation speech in Hehe. The current key tasks such as economic operation, epidemic prevention and control, security and stability are combined with the rectification of the provincial party committee’s special inspection and feedback to promote the quality and efficiency of various tasks. It is necessary to make a fuss about “effectiveness”, adhere to the result orientation, comprehensively sort out the current problems that need to be promoted and solved, strengthen work measures, pay close attention to the implementation of responsibilities, and effectively prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and develop safely. Truly transform the effectiveness of the event into a powerful driving force for high-quality development.

The meeting emphasized that the reform of the construction of the industrial workforce should be incorporated into the city’s reform priorities, relying on the city’s industrial advantages, establish and improve the promotion mechanism, supervision mechanism, and assessment mechanism, strengthen pilot guidance, build the Hebi brand, and focus on cultivating a high-quality knowledge-based team. , skilled and innovative industrial workers.

The meeting also studied other matters.