There is always Filippo Ganna in command of the Tour of Germany, after the success in the chronoprologue on Wednesday. In the first stage in the line of the German race, 171 km from Weimar to Meiningen, success in the sprint of Caleb Ewan (the Australian of Lotto-Soudal the day before had been excluded from the World Cup) with our Jonathan Milan (Bahrain) who took a good second place in the sprint.