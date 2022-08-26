Home Sports Germany: Ganna always in command. Track, World Championships jr: Belletta argento
Sports

Germany: Ganna always in command. Track, World Championships jr: Belletta argento

by admin
Germany: Ganna always in command. Track, World Championships jr: Belletta argento

There is always Filippo Ganna in command of the Tour of Germany, after the success in the chronoprologue on Wednesday. In the first stage in the line of the German race, 171 km from Weimar to Meiningen, success in the sprint of Caleb Ewan (the Australian of Lotto-Soudal the day before had been excluded from the World Cup) with our Jonathan Milan (Bahrain) who took a good second place in the sprint.

In Israel

Meanwhile, at the World Championships on the track jr in Tel Aviv, the fourth medal arrives and it is a silver: it was won by Dario Igor Belletta in the points race won by the German Kessler.

August 25, 2022 (change August 25, 2022 | 21:42)

© breaking latest news

See also  Halftime report-Paulinho's strong shot Jiangong Wei Zhen broke the harbour 2-0 Jinmen Tigers_match

You may also like

The “Xiaolongren” baseball team of Lindai Primary School...

Umtiti in Lecce in tears: what a welcome

Felix: It’s not easy to adapt to Atletico’s...

Champions League, the chances of victory for the...

Calciomercato, the hottest odds on bookmakers’ negotiations

the economic agreement after 11 years

The World Championships must position itself and let...

Amazon brings voice commands to video games (and...

On the 4th day of the Badminton World...

How do you find a PlayStation 5? Who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy