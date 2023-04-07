On the 6th, Zhang Yigong, secretary of the Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee, presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, conveying the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on March 30 and the fourth collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The spirit of the important speech at the educational work conference on the theme of socialist ideology, as well as the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, study the implementation measures of our city. Members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee attended the meeting, and the main responsible comrades of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and the Party Group of the CPPCC attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech provided us with a fundamental basis for doing a good job in thematic education. Party organizations at all levels in the city must solidly carry out thematic education as a practice of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”. Action, unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and soul, consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics and actions, and strive to inherit and carry forward the “Jinjiang experience” and strive to promote China‘s The practice of modernization in Quanzhou will lay a solid ideological and political foundation.

The meeting emphasized that the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements” should be run through the whole process, accurately grasp the fundamental tasks, specific goals, and key measures, and carefully plan and prepare the city’s theme education. It is necessary to combine the theme education with learning and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on Fujian and Quanzhou work, and to inherit and carry forward the important concepts and major practices created by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his work in Fujian. Combining the actions of learning to be excellent, daring to be the first, and working hard to be effective, the learning results will be transformed into a powerful driving force for promoting high-quality development in an all-round way. It is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership and firmly shoulder the main responsibility. The main responsible comrades must perform the duties of the first responsible person. The above-mentioned leaders should focus on theoretical study and ability improvement, promote investigation and research, and promote thematic education to go deep and solid, normal and long-term. Leading cadres at all levels must strictly implement and implement the “Regulations on Leading Cadres Reporting Personal Matters”, and promote the reporting system to play a greater role in comprehensively and strictly governing the party.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of the province’s key task promotion meeting for grassroots party building work, studied the “Work Plan on Promoting the Full Coverage of “Party Building +” Neighborhood Center Construction”, and emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on grassroots party building work, and adhere to the big Grasping the clear orientation of the grassroots, leading and ensuring high-quality development with high-quality party building. It is necessary to build a strong battle fortress for grass-roots party organizations, plan and deploy party building work together with “struggling for the economy and development”, establish and improve a regular scheduling mechanism, conduct in-depth investigations and research at the front line, and coordinate the promotion of party building to promote rural revitalization and urban and rural governance , Strengthen the party building work of state-owned enterprises, social organizations, non-public enterprises, etc., and promote the implementation of the party’s overall leadership. It is necessary to consolidate and expand the achievements of “party building +” neighborhood center construction, learn from each other’s governance experience, innovate the normal long-term operation mechanism, and build a warm, sustainable neighborhood center with a strong sense of gain for the masses during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period.

The meeting also studied other matters. (Quanzhou Evening News reporter Chen Linsen)