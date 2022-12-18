Avalanche in Courmayeur, the victim is Marco Neppi Modona, 52, associate professor of Neuropsychology and Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Turin. The recognition of the teacher, a ski mountaineering enthusiast, was carried out by the Guardia di Finanza of Entrèves.

A terrible family fate: his brother Matteo died at the age of 32 in a motorcycle accident in April 2008 in Moncalieri. They were sons of Professor Guido Neppi Modona, full professor of Institutions of Criminal Law and Procedure at the Faculty of Political Sciences of Turin and one of the most distinguished Italian jurists: in 1996 he was appointed judge of the Constitutional Court by the President of the Republic.

The tragedy occurred this morning, just before noon, in the Arp area, in Val Veny. Marco Neppi Modona, photography enthusiast, freerider and ski mountaineer, was overwhelmed by the detachment of snow at an altitude of 2,500 meters, while climbing with a friend who remained unharmed. The technicians of the Aosta Valley mountain rescue intervened, but when they managed to locate him, the skier was already dead.

A complicated weekend in the mountains is confirmed. Yesterday, still in Valle d’Aosta, three other interventions saw the Alpine rescue for avalanches in the field, including one in Valgrisenche where two Frenchmen were involved: a 52-year-old woman died in hospital. At Canale Tassotti, in Courmayeur, on the other hand, an avalanche swept over a 49-year-old German skier, hospitalized for a multiple trauma in intensive care.