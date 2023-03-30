The health reform passes oil after confirming this March 29, that the party of the U will not support the project proposed by the government of the president, Gustavo Petro. Those of the U, joined the liberals and conservatives in the breakdown of dialogues and agreements with the governmentwhich would leave the project led by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, at a critical point.

After analyzing the articles delivered by the Executive, the parties decided to withdraw their support for it. The foregoing inflicts an almost lethal blow to the reform, since in the Seventh Commission, which is where the text passes first, it will only have the votes of the Historical Pact, which would not be enough to move forward.

It was also known that the Liberal, Conservative and U parties will present an article as a counter-reform to the current one.

News in Development…