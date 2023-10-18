The United States will allow Ecuadorians to reunite with their families in that country

Los undocumented Ecuadorians, But those who have relatives in the United States will be able to join them in that country.

This is a new family reunification process that is aimed at Ecuadorians who have family members with US nationality.

Ecuadorians with family members who have permanent residence in the country can also apply. North American country.

It was reported that Ecuadorians who apply for this benefit must receive approval from the United States authorities.

Ecuadorians and their immediate family members will be considered for the humanitarian leave for a period of up to three years.

This while they wait to apply for legal permanent residence. The announcement was made this October 18, 2023.

Alejandro Mayorkas, US Secretary of Homeland Security, explained that the humanitarian permit process for family reunification promotes family unity.

According to the official, this process will guarantee that more Ecuadorian families can be reunited through legal means.

This seeks to prevent more people from putting themselves at the mercy of the smugglers to make a dangerous journey.

Following the US announcement, Gustavo Marique, Ecuadorian Foreign Minister, explained that this program reflects the collaboration between Ecuador and the US to maintain safe, orderly and humane migration.

The United States Embassy in Ecuador explained that hundreds of Ecuadorians who are beneficiaries of the Foreign Relative Petition can apply for reunification.

The process begins with the issuance of an invitation to the applicant American family member or legal permanent resident.

It must be done by the US State Department.

For this, the Form I-130 of this US citizen or permanent resident on behalf of an Ecuadorian beneficiary must be pre-approved.

On this application, beneficiaries may include certain children and siblings of American citizens and certain spouses and children of legal permanent residents

