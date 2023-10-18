Tropical Storm Tammy Forms in Central Atlantic, Threatens Lesser Antilles

Tropical Storm Tammy Forms in the Atlantic, Threatens Lesser Antilles

(CNN) – Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the central Atlantic, approximately 1,000 km east of the Windward Islands, according to the United States National Hurricane Center. The formation of the storm has led to the issuance of a tropical storm warning for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe.

With sustained winds of 64 km/h and a westward movement at 37 km/h, Tammy is expected to intensify into a strong tropical storm by Friday, as it reaches the Lesser Antilles. The storm is projected to continue moving through the island chain on Saturday, posing potential risks to the affected area.

In addition to the strong winds, the storm is also anticipated to bring significant rainfall to the northern Windward Islands and the Leeward Islands, with accumulations ranging from 7 to 15 cm, and isolated amounts of up to 25 cm. The British and US Virgin Islands, as well as eastern Puerto Rico, may also experience precipitation of 2.5 to 5 cm, with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches.

As for the forecast, Tammy is expected to turn north during the weekend and move into the central Atlantic early next week. At this point, it is not anticipated to directly impact the continental United States. However, monitoring and precautions are necessary as weather patterns can be unpredictable.

The formation of Tammy marks another in a series of tropical storms and hurricanes that have developed during this active Atlantic hurricane season. Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay informed about the storm’s progress and follow any evacuation orders or safety recommendations issued by local authorities.