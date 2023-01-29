Through messages on social networks and press releases, Vallenato music artists lamented the sad departure of maestro Adolfo Pacheco Anillo, who died this Saturday morning at the age of 82 after being hospitalized in a clinic in Barranquilla after suffering a traffic accident.

Adolfo Pacheco Anillo, born on August 8, 1940 in San Jacinto, Bolívar, left musical hits in the vallenato folklore repertoire such as ‘La hamaca grande’, ‘Me rendo majestad’, ‘El viejo Miguel’, ‘El mochuelo’, ‘The painter’, among many others.

The Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata, who in 2005 declared maestro Pacheco King for Life of the Festival, expressed its condolences to his family, countrymen and friends and through a message expressed: “Vallenato music mourns the death of the minstrel Adolfo Pacheco Ring. With his talent and creativity, he nurtured folklore with beautiful songs and rocked it proudly in a large hammock. Precisely, in 2005 he was declared King for Life at the Vallenato Legend Festival where his name and abundant musical work were exalted ”.

Rafael Manjarrez, current president of Sayco and Acinpro and one of the most renowned Vallenato composers, stated that: “With the departure of my Master. Adolfo Pacheco, a colossus irreplaceable creator of our national music, who with his prolific work earned the affection and respect of all Colombians, is leaving. Hugs of condolence to his family ”.

One of the greatest exponents of Vallenato composition, Gustavo Gutiérrez, wrote saying: “It saddens me to wake up with this news, my great friend and colleague Adolfo Pacheco has left. May he rest in peace and may God have him in his glory.”

The master of vallenato singing, Poncho Zuleta, also dedicated some lyrics to the author of ‘El viejo Miguel’, a work by Adolfo Pacheco that he himself interpreted: “A man with whom Colombian culture will be eternally indebted has left. Fly high my dear friend and teacher #AdolfoPacheco”.

For his part, the singer Iván Villazón wrote: “God welcome in his holy kingdom this great teacher of the Vallenato song who leaves us a valuable legacy with his beautiful inspiration. The sad departure of Maestro Adolfo Pacheco Anillo hurts us”.

Meanwhile, Jorge Celedón expressed his regret for the departure of the vallenato minstrel. “The maestro Adolfo Pacheco shone with his heartfelt songs and that talent that God gave him to sing to the vallenato world, with nature, experiences and anecdotes about him. We will always remember it,” he trilled.

The singer-songwriter Fabián Corrales also spoke: “Vallenato has lost an illustrious master of composition. I remember Adolfo Pacheco with his hat, his kindness, his smile and that musical treasure of his beautiful songs. Peace in his grave.”

One of the representatives of the new generation of vallenato, the composer and singer Diego Daza, said he was a “faithful admirer of Adolfo Pacheco’s masterpiece” and pointed out that: “With his songs he leaves us an important musical legacy for the new generation of vallenato. vallenato. His works have a magic of lyrics and melody. Adolfo Pacheco, always great”.

Master Pacheco was struggling with severe head trauma, closed chest trauma, cervical spine injury, polytrauma and kidney failure, conditions that kept him with a guarded prognosis.

The traffic accident occurred last Thursday, January 19, on the San Juan Nepomuceno – Calamar (Bolívar) road.

