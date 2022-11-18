VITTORIO VENETO. Riccardo De Felice, 24, reiterated in front of the investigating judge Piera De Stefani that he had killed Francesco De Felice because not “he was my father” and feared for his and his mother’s safety. At the end of the hearing, which lasted an hour, during which he spoke, answering the judge’s questions, De Felice was brought back in the prison of Santa Bona in Treviso.

The lawyers of the young parricide from Vittorio Veneto, the lawyers Giovanni Maccarrone and Alessandra D’Aversa, have already commissioned the Belluno psychiatrist Tullio Franceschini to visit their client to understand the origin of the delusion which led him in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday to kill his father, Francesco De Felice, 54, in the apartment on the second floor of the building at number 8 in via Rosolen in Vittorio Veneto.

Also present at the hearing was the public prosecutor Davide Romanelli who is determined to ask for one in the next few days psychiatric expertise on the young man, who had not shown clear signs of imbalance until Friday 11 November. If the expert opinion were to establish that Riccardo De Felice he was not capable of understanding and wanting at the time of the fact, we are moving towards the non-imputability of the young man. that is to say that the trial would be skipped and for De Felice the doors of some health facility that could cure him would open wide.