The two stars shared the announcement with a sensual photograph on Tuesday.

Shakira and Karol G turned on social networks with a sensual photograph and the announcement that their millions of followers were finally waiting for, after making it official that this Friday, February 24, the song they recorded as a duet will be released: ‘TQG’ (Te Quedó Grande) .

We know you were waiting for it and here we are! @KarolG x @Shakira TQG 🖤 February 24 00:00 🇨🇴❤️‍🔥 Barranquilla 🖤 Medallo”, the two stars wrote on their social networks.

“La Bichota” and Shakira shared the announcement through their Instagram account, a message that was accompanied by a photo with the talented Barranquillera.

La paisa also included other songs with Romeo Santos, Bad Gyal and Sech, among others.

The long-awaited collaboration is part of the fourth album by “La Bichota” called ‘Mañana Será Bonito’.

This is Shakira’s first collaboration with another female voice in the last nine years. She had previously done it with Beyoncé (‘Beautiful Liar’), Rihanna, (‘Ca n’t Remember to Forget You’); Sia, (‘Chasing Shadows’) and Mercedes Sosa, ‘La maza’.

The “revenge duo”, as they have begun to call the barranquillera and the paisa, will undoubtedly give something to talk about, judging by some apart from the lyrics of the song that have leaked in the last few hours.

For specialists on the subject, this will be a new song about heartbreak and new darts against the ex-partner of Karol G (reggaeton Anuel) and Shakira (with former Barcelona player Gerardo Piqué).

“At least with me, I kept you pretty” and “You going out to get food and I thinking it was monotony” are the two verses that leaked through social networks.

