Original title: The walking technology Daai exoskeleton robot debuted at the 2022 World Robot Expo

On August 18, 2022, the 2022 World Robot Conference was grandly held in Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center. This conference will set up forums, expositions and competitions, as well as a series of supporting activities, to open a window for the whole society to observe and understand the latest achievements in world robotics technology, the latest progress in application implementation, and authoritative interpretation of industrial policies, and to build a window for the development of the global robotics industry. A high-end platform for industry cooperation and exchange.

As a large-scale scientific and technological feast in the field of robotics, this exhibition gathered more than 100 exhibitors from home and abroad and more than 500 top smart technology products, and hard-core technology emerged one after another. Among them, as the pioneer and leader of China‘s exoskeleton robot industry and selected as the representative of the 2022 Winter Paralympic Torch Relay and Torch Collection, Daai Robot also participated in the exhibition and showed the world‘s first invention of multi-class technology to the outside world. Dacheng’s lower limb exoskeleton robot, which inherits the most cutting-edge technology of Daai Robot, also officially unveiled.

At the World Robot Conference, Dayi Robot exhibited a total of 6 series of products, which achieved multi-disease, all-age, full-cycle, and full-scene coverage, meeting the needs of different patients, the elderly, and healthy people for treatment, fitness, Provide comprehensive solutions for life and health.

These include early and mid-term rehabilitation training for patients with various types of lower extremity dysfunction – Aikang, a globally unique sports bionic exoskeleton rehabilitation training robot designed for children – Ai Tong, which adopts an original mechanical design method to simulate the best Humanoid rehabilitation training gait – Aijia.

Daai Robot – the world’s first multi-class exoskeleton robot

In addition, it is suitable for patients during the rehabilitation period to help patients use crutches to maintain their balance; Aidong, which can support and drive patients with lower limb motor dysfunction in rehabilitation training with a natural walking gait and a real walking method, is also on the list.

Ms. Yang Shuting wears an exoskeleton robot and walks upright to pass the torch

On the last day of the Torch Relay for the Winter Paralympic Games, Ms. Yang Shuting wore an exoskeleton robot walking upright to pass the torch.

Da AI Robot – AI Dong

At the same time, two new products of Dayai Robot were officially exhibited, including a new generation of Dayai Ai exoskeleton robot – Aixing, and a sports bionic exoskeleton rehabilitation training robot specially designed for primary medical institutions – high-end Xiao Aikang Exoskeleton robot. These two products represent the first-class level of the lower limb exoskeleton robot industry.

Big AI Robot – Ai Xing (Ai exoskeleton robot)

Dayai Ai exoskeleton robot, Ai Xing, is a technological masterpiece that integrates technology in Dacheng. It inherits the most advanced technology of Dayai Robot, integrates a series of technical principles, and is equipped with the basis of optimal distribution of sensors and multi-sensor information fusion technology. The brand-new Ai algorithm and sensor network technology developed on the company lead the form and development of lower limb exoskeleton robots with subversive innovative technology.

Shao Haipeng wears Ai Xing to complete the Jiutian Sacred Torch Collection

The device was first displayed in the Hall of Prayer for New Years in Tiantan Park. In the ceremony where 9 fires gathered to form the official fire of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, Shao Haipeng, who once broke the “Robot Walking Marathon World Record”, wore Aixing to easily and naturally complete the nine-day holy fire. Torch Collection.

Dayai Ai exoskeleton robot – Ai Xing is equipped with advanced Ai algorithm and sensor network technology, which can realize real-time judgment of the user’s movement intention for people with insufficient exercise ability, and accurately identify the details of the user’s waist, legs and other parts Changes, and make a gait response based on this, assist it to “move with the heart”, and realize any switch between fast walking and slow walking. At the same time, the device can also provide motion assistance that matches its own abilities according to the changes of ground features and surrounding terrain, helping users adjust muscle force and control gait posture, and can also achieve more complex movements such as up and down stairs and up and down slopes. .

Daai Robot – the world’s first multi-class exoskeleton robot

The last exhibit is the high-end Xiao Aikang exoskeleton robot newly developed on the basis of the original. It has fully optimized the technology, structure and process. It has the characteristics of better gait, stronger stability and better practical effect. A top-notch technology that strengthens core functions and combines huge clinical data. This device is equipped with Daai’s advanced gait system, which can provide a variety of gaits to meet the needs of patients in the early, middle and late rehabilitation, so as to achieve scientific gait training and guide patients to shape the correct walking posture. In addition, the device also supports a seated wearable function, allowing patients who cannot stand to enjoy advanced rehabilitation technology.

Hit the scene | Exhibitors have a “dialogue” with the exoskeleton scene

Based on the particularity of Dayai’s exoskeleton robot technology, the exhibition attracted many exhibitors and media to come to consult and experience. One of the media personnel said after learning about the functions and uses of the Daai exoskeleton robot, “This is the real meaning of technological development. Walking rehabilitation has entered the era of machine rehabilitation, bringing hope to the disabled.”

Exhibitors and media come to experience

“What are these devices used for?”, “I hope that such devices can develop more quickly and enter the homes of thousands of patients at a more affordable price”, “For patients with lower limb disorders, this is likely to be a An opportunity to change fate”, “I hope that fate can favor everyone who strives to recover.”

With the influx of exhibitors and media personnel, after the actual experience and detailed introduction by the staff, the exhibitors could not help but sigh at the rapid rise of technology, and at the same time expressed their views in the sigh.

“Bring a happy life to the disabled with the power of science and technology“, Daai Robot has always kept its original intention in mind, guided by the power of science and technology, brought the dream to reality, and successfully developed China‘s first class II innovative medical device and the first The exoskeleton robot with the medical device registration certificate of the exoskeleton robot has changed the difficult situation that major malignant diseases such as paraplegia, hemiplegia, and cerebral palsy can hardly be recovered. The only clinical treatment solution with a full life cycle of neurorehabilitation, bringing dawn to people with lower extremity disabilities.

Professor Shuai Mei, Chairman of Dayai Robotics, was interviewed by CGTN

In the past 6 years, under the leadership of Ms. Shuai Mei, a professor at Beihang University and the chairman of Dayai Robotics, Dayai Robotics has insisted on five aspects as the center, aiming at the “five commanding heights” of innovation, technology, service, talent and platform. , strive to create a technological innovation highland with core competitiveness, develop a broader market and application scenarios, and comprehensively drive the high-quality and rapid development of the rehabilitation field.

As one of the few female researchers in the field of lower extremity exoskeleton robots, Professor Shuaimei adheres to the concept of achieving quality through details, and uses patient thinking to gain insight into new chapters. Based on this, under the leadership of Professor Shuai Mei, from the perspective of patients, Dayi Robot has comprehensively constructed and improved the product supply system, formed a hierarchical, sub-scenario and sub-age adaptation system, and led and deployed innovative clinical trials in the skeletal rehabilitation robot industry at home and abroad. The application has greatly improved the cognition and recognition of exoskeleton robots by medical experts and patients.

Professor Shuai Mei, Chairman of Dayai Robotics, was interviewed by CCTV

Whether it is for students or employees, Professor Shuaimei’s most common sentence is “to benefit as many people as possible.” Professor Shuaimei has always taken the empowerment of science and technology to benefit the public as his own responsibility, and constantly pursues technological innovation. , to break through the barriers of core technology, improve product strength and reduce costs, and bring more inclusive and effective products to the disabled. At present, it has treated more than 10,000 patients and trained more than one million people across the country, benefiting tens of millions of families to return to a better life. It has been unanimously recognized and appreciated by national leaders, medical scholars and experts at home and abroad, and has achieved huge social benefits and good results. economic benefits.

Conclusion:

At this exhibition, Daai Robot displayed many types of new exoskeleton robots that were first invented in the world, fully demonstrating the unprecedented leap in innovation of lower limb exoskeleton robots, and also demonstrated the outstanding scientific and technological strength of Daai Robot.

Born for technology, standing for recovery. Daai Robot, which integrates the “Dacheng” of lower extremity exoskeleton technology, adheres to the orientation of scientific and technological innovation, not only challenges more intelligent and high-end solutions, but also makes breakthroughs in innovative, more practical and more inclusive products, and strives to create an ecosystem in the field of lower extremity rehabilitation. The construction closely links lower extremity rehabilitation with digitalization and specialization, and provides accessible rehabilitation solutions for people with lower extremity disabilities, contributing to the realization of “Healthy China 2030″.Return to Sohu, see more