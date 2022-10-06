Home News The walls of Treviso accessible to wheelchairs
500 years after their construction the walls of Treviso they have become disabled friendly. Today the inauguration of the path dedicated to people with motor disabilities, in wheelchairs, but also potentially to mothers with children in the stroller. Starts from piazzale Burchiellati and runs through the entire historical embankment of the city up to Bastion San Marco.

A project that mayor Mario Conte had launched in the 2018 election campaign and has now come to fruition. At both ends of the path made with stabilized material similar to the gravel of the walls, two access ramps with calibrated inclination to make it possible for people in unaccompanied wheelchairs to climb up. An investment of € 200,000.

Designed by architect Stefano Maurizio, “It is one of the many elements to make Treviso more and more inclusive” underlined the disability manager of the Municipality of Treviso Rodolfo Dalla Mora.

From the mayor Conte an appeal to the Treviso people: “Respect is needed for those in difficulty, when you park, when you go by car, by bicycle … this is the first barrier to break down. The Treviso people and their behavior are decisive ». and underlines how every year the administration has allocated 500 thousand euros for the removal of architectural barriers.

