The waste-to-energy plant in Rome was the straw that broke the government crisis. It is therefore not surprising that it has been included in almost all party programs. The center-right is divided, so much so that the issue is not directly mentioned in the common program. Instead, it is present in the individual ones of Lega and Fi, in favor, while Fdi are against (the position is known, even if Meloni’s party has yet to present its own program). It is unusual that the issue is not dealt with in the program of the Democratic Party (the allies of SI and the Greens consider it only a solution of last resort). In favor of the third pole of Action-Italia Viva. Contrary to the 5 stars

Joint program of the center-right

In the common program of the center right there is no reference to waste-to-energy plants, but a balance has been sought between Fdi (opposites) and Lega and Fi (favorable). Here we talk about “increasing the qualitative and quantitative level of waste recycling, reducing landfilling, transforming waste into renewable energy through the construction of innovative and sustainable plants”. Fratelli d’Italia, despite not having presented the program yet, are notoriously opposed to waste-to-energy plants, focusing more on separate collection, recycling and reuse, the reduction of upstream production and innovative plants such as gasifiers and plasma molecular dissociators (recalled by the “Innovative plants” mentioned in the joint program), according to FdI more efficient and less impacting from an environmental point of view than waste-to-energy plants.

Lega and Forza Italia

Much more explicit the Lega in its program: here it is clearly written that it is necessary “to foresee a distribution plan on the territory of waste-to-energy plants with high energy efficiency to satisfy local needs and to contribute to the production of energy and district heating”. As well as Come on Italy: “Yes to waste-to-energy plants and biomass plants for the total recovery of undifferentiated waste and agricultural and forestry waste for energy purposes”

Democratic party

In the PD program no direct reference is made to waste-to-energy plants, despite the fact that it was the Pd Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri to launch the project for the new waste-to-energy plant in Rome. And the government fell precisely on the vote on the Aid decree, which provides for special powers for Gualtieri, among other things, to build the new waste-to-energy plant (towards which the former 5-star allies are against). Perhaps there were also divisions with the left of the Democratic Party (especially Roman), where not everyone looked favorably on the mayor’s proposal. The program only refers to the general institution “for all infrastructures linked to services that the entire country benefits from, but which can generate significant local socio-economic or environmental impacts, the establishment of a”National Anti-Nimby Compensation Fund“, Aimed precisely at compensation policies in constructive dialogue with the territories”.

Italian Left and the Greens

Waste-to-energy plants, on the other hand, are mentioned in the allies’ program Left Italian-Verdi: “A national plan for waste management must consider waste-to-energy only as a last resort solution”.