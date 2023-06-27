The week on TV, from the San Casciano Bronzes to Renaissance Naples

One of the bronze statues found during the excavation in San Casciano dei Bagni | Courtesy Ministry of Culture

A lively crossroads of goods, peoples and cultures, Ostia in the imperial age traced a bridge between Rome and its provinces. Experts and archaeologists narrate its art and architecture, while Florence reveals itself with its most captivating casket, the Uffizi, at the center of a multi-sensory journey into the heart of the Florentine Renaissance.

There is no shortage of the extraordinary bronzes of San Casciano, and then places, artists and signature paintings in the schedule of the week that has just begun.

Here are the appointments not to be missed on the small screen.

The agenda of Sky Arte, from Ostia Antica to the Pinacoteca di Brera

Monday 26 June at 11.25 Sky Arte, for the Musei series, will guide us through the halls of the Pinacoteca di Brera in the company of Fabrizio Bentivoglio. From Milan we reach the Lazio coast traveling towards Ostia Antica, the protagonist of the documentary on Tuesday 27 June Ostia – On the shores of history, a fascinating itinerary to discover this crossroads of goods, peoples and cultures, a bridge between Rome and its provinces since the imperial age. Experts and archaeologists talk about the art and architecture of this important archaeological site on the outskirts of the capital.

Mosaic of the Baths of Neptune, Ostia Antica

The new season of Seven wonders invites the public from home to Naples. Wednesday 28 June at 3.35pm The Renaissance in Naples guides us, through the centuries, in the extraordinary places of the city. Between the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, a piece of Florence “landed” in the Campania city thanks to the opening up by the Aragonese rulers. In this flourishing season of exchanges and mutual inspirations, the imprint of the Renaissance in the Neapolitan capital becomes evident above all in the architectural and sculptural fields, thanks to the presence of masterpieces by artists from the Tuscan area such as Donatello and Vasari.

Sunday 2 July at 17.45 Sky Arte immerses us in the daring events of The lady with an ermine by Leonardo da Vinci. This famous painting had an eventful life crossing the gaze of many women. The documentary Ladies with an ermine reveals which by revealing the events to the public.

The courtyard of honor of the Pinacoteca di Brera | Courtesy of the Brera Art Gallery

The bronzes of San Casciano protagonists on Rai Storia

Sacred building and place of pilgrimage, inviolable abode in which the contrast between Etruscans and Romans gave way to peaceful coexistence, but also water that healed body and spirit. The sanctuary of Bagno Grande in San Casciano dei Bagni was all this for over seven centuries – between the 3rd century BC and the 5th century AD. His sacred tank in November 2022 returned over 200 bronze artifacts and more than 5,000 coins. These offerings provide a faithful snapshot of a past that still speaks of health, faith and hospitality. Brigida Gullo, directed by Eugenio Farioli Vecchioli, tells about this place in Like lightning in water. The bronzes of San Casciano dei Bagni, on first tv Monday 26 June at 21.10 on Rai Storia, for Italy. Journey into beautycreated in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.

Thanks to the special, they will exclusively relive the most exciting moments of the discovery of the bronze statues and the cleaning and restoration phases, carried out on some of the 34 statues featured in an exhibition at the Quirinale starting from 22 June.

One of the bronze statues found in San Casciano dei Bagni | Courtesy Ministry of Culture

Arte.tv reveals the mysteries of the Louvre

The secrets of a legendary museum with the largest exhibition of works of art open to the public are told on Arte.tv. Some of these 35,000 pieces are true symbols of humanity’s genius. The universal vocation of this museum capable of withstanding the test of the most tumultuous periods of history, from the Napoleonic wars to the decline of the Empire, has its roots in the French Revolution. What secrets are hidden inside this pillar which holds the most glorious pages of European culture and worldwide? Inside the documentary Once upon a time there was the Louvre. The secrets of a legendary museumvisible from today, June 26, on Arte.tv, Frédéric Wilner tells a casket of great charm through his iconic collections and key characters, from Francis I to Champollion.