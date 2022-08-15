Home News Theft in the slot room at Castello di Godego: the thieves rob ten machines
News

Theft in the slot room at Castello di Godego: the thieves rob ten machines

by admin
Theft in the slot room at Castello di Godego: the thieves rob ten machines

According to what was reconstructed, after having forced the door on the back of the slot room, the bandits were able to move undisturbed inside the room, robbing 10 machines

GODEGO CASTLE. Theft in the slot room of Castello di Godego. The bandits, not yet identified, managed, in the night between Sunday and Monday 15 August, to enter the room and steal the money present in ten slots.

The Carabinieri of Castelfranco Veneto intervened on the spot.

According to what was reconstructed, after having forced the door on the back of the slot room, the bandits were able to move undisturbed inside the room, robbing 10 machines.

The amount of the loot is still being quantified. The images of the video cameras are being examined by the carabinieri, who have initiated the investigation into the case.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Covid Italy, bulletin of 4 August: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

You may also like

Interior Ministry, crimes increase in Italy: cyberattacks +...

China releases 丨 US Congressman Markey and others...

The reporter visited the scene of the mountain...

Pope Francis: “True power is service, to reign...

The Stromboli disaster, the islanders had foreseen it...

Journalist Matteo Incerti died: he helped an American...

Grandpa sold RM1 sugar water for 17 years...

Public accounts, from pensions to energy discounts: the...

УЭͬ ΪںϷչסṤģʽ–

Women have disappeared in Afghanistan – Ruchi Kumar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy