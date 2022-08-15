According to what was reconstructed, after having forced the door on the back of the slot room, the bandits were able to move undisturbed inside the room, robbing 10 machines

GODEGO CASTLE. Theft in the slot room of Castello di Godego. The bandits, not yet identified, managed, in the night between Sunday and Monday 15 August, to enter the room and steal the money present in ten slots.

The Carabinieri of Castelfranco Veneto intervened on the spot.

According to what was reconstructed, after having forced the door on the back of the slot room, the bandits were able to move undisturbed inside the room, robbing 10 machines.

The amount of the loot is still being quantified. The images of the video cameras are being examined by the carabinieri, who have initiated the investigation into the case.