ROME. Fifth day of competitions at the European swimming championships. Mid-August immediately golden for the blue artistic swimming: Giorgio Misini and Lucrezia Ruggiero triumphed in the mixed technical duo.

Gregorio Paltrinieri enters the final of the men’s 1500 freestyle, the appointment is for Tuesday afternoon. Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro won the bronze medal in the technical duo.

Italy is in the final in the 4×100 mixed freestyle thanks to Alessandro Bori, Manuel Frigo, Sofia Morini and Costanza Cocconcelli. In the afternoon (6.00 pm), in the final, Ilaria Bianchi in the women’s 100 butterfly; Marco De Tullio and Stefano Di Cola in the men’s 200 freestyle; Martina Carraro and Francesca Fangio in the women’s 200 breaststroke; Thomas Ceccon and Michele Lamberti in the men’s 50 backstrokes; Simona Quadarella and Martina Rita Caramignoli in the women’s 1500 freestyle.

12.45 – Bronze for Italy in the artistic women with Cerruti and Ferro

Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro obtained the bronze medal in the technical duo at the European swimming championships in Rome. The blue, with a score of 90.3577, finished behind Ukraine, which dominated thanks to the performances of the twins Maryna and Vladyslavae Aleksiiva (92.8538) and the Austrian cup (91.9852) formed by the twins Alexandri, Anna-Maria and Eirini -Marina, who took the silver. For Italy this is the 27th medal (11 golds, 10 silvers, 6 bronzes).

11.30 – Sincro, Misini and Ruggiero gold in the mixed technical duo

Giorgio Misini and Lucrezia Ruggiero won gold in the mixed technical duo: after the victory in the free, they repeated themselves in the tech. The Roman couple, both members of the Fiamme Oro of the State Police and Aurelia Nuoto, after the world title in June, today in Rome won the European title with 89.3669 points. Minisini-Ruggiero swam to the notes of the Requiem by Giuseppe Verdi, a sacred composition from the 1800s that the author dedicated to Alessandro Manzoni. Silver to the Spanish Pauo Ribes Culla and Emma Garcia (83.7548), bronze to the Slovak brothers Josef Solymosy and Silvia Solymosyova (75.5914). For the 26-year-old Roman from Ladispoli it is the fourth continental title in Rome.

11.15 – Paltrinieri and Acerenza in the men’s 1500s final

Gregorio Paltrinieri and Domenico Acerenza are in the final in the 1500 freestyle at the European swimming championships taking place in Rome. The reigning world champion over this distance, already gold in the 800 sl in this continental review, finished third with a time of 15’01”74 in his battery, won by the Ukrainian Mykhaylo Romanchuk who set the best time absolute of the batteries swimming in 14’58 ” 20. In the final also Domenico Acerenza, the best in his battery with a time of 15”04”52. Nothing to do for Luca De Tullio, sixth in 15’06”87.

Gregorio Paltrinieri earns the final in the 1500 freestyle (reuters)

11.05 – Italy in the final 4×100 mixed relay

Italy is in the final in the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay at the European swimming championships taking place in Rome. Alessadro Bori (48”85), Manuel Frigo (48”20), Sofia Morini (54”66) and Costanza Cocconcelli (55”32) finish with the third time of 3’27”03. The fastest is France in 3’26”19, followed by Great Britain in 3’26”79.

11.00 – Franceschi and Fresia in the women’s 200 medley semifinals

Sara Franceschi takes off the pass for the semifinal of the 200 mixed medals at the European swimming championships in Rome. The blue closes the heats with the second best time of 2’13 ” 58, behind only the Israeli Anastasya Gorbenko (2’13 ” 12). The 22-year-old from Liguria, Francesca Fresia, who finished fifteenth in 2’16”84, advances, albeit with the thrill.

10.55 – Razzetti and Carini in the semifinal 200 butterfly, out Burdisso

Alberto Razzetti and Giacomo Carini advance to the semifinals in the 200 butterfly at the European swimming championships taking place in Rome. The 23 year old Ligurian and gold medal in the 400 medley swims in 1’55 ” 44, second best overall time behind the Hungarian Kristof Milak (1’54 ” 97); the 25 year old from Piacenza with the fourth time of 1’55 ” 57. The illustrious victim of the internal selection is the Italian record holder, Olympic bronze medalist and current continental vice champion Federico Burdisso, fifth in 1’56 ” 10. Out also the rookie Claudio Antonio Faraci, eighth in 1’57 ” 54.

10.50 – Scalia and Panziera in the women’s 100 backstroke semifinal

Silvia Scalia and Margherita Panziera advance to the semifinals in the 100 backstroke at the European swimming championships taking place in Rome. The 27-year-old Scalia, silver on Sunday in the 50s and Italian record holder (58”92), touches in 1’00”28 which is worth her second personal performance ever, fifteen cents from the best time and the third absolute time in the heats. Behind her Panziera in 1’00 ” 33. Out of Federica Toma, eleventh in 1’01 ” 32. The best is the Dutch Kira Toussaint in 59”59, the only one to fall below the minute in the morning.



Silvia Scalia (reuters)

10.45 – Martinenghi and Cerasuolo in the semifinal 50 breaststroke men

Blue domination in the batteries of the 50 breaststroke at the European swimming championships underway in Rome. To take the two passes for the semifinal are the gold of the 100 Nicolò Martinenghi and Simone Cerasuolo who immediately puts the turbo, printing the Italian cadet record. 23-year-old Martinenghi, vice world champion and Italian record holder (26”39), closes with the best overall time of 26”71. The 19-year-old Cerasuolo swims in 26”85, second absolute time, equaling the record that Martinenghi set first in 2019 and then himself last April in Riccione. Eliminated the blue captain Fabio Scozzoli, third in 26 ” 89, and Federico Poggio, fourth in 27 ” 07.



Nicolò Martinenghi (reuters)

10.40 – Di Pietro and Tarantino in the semifinal 50 sl women

Silvia Di Pietro advances to the semifinal in the 50 freestyle at the European swimming championships in Rome. The blue finished with the fourth absolute time of 24”87, three hundredths from his Italian record. Chiara Tarantino also advances with the eleventh time of 25 ” 28, while Costanza Cocconcelli, 14th in 25 ” 37, is eliminated. The best in the heats was the Swedish Sarah Sjoestroem in 24”50.

