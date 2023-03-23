The reprehensible fact, the subject of the investigation, happened on Monday night, when apparently two subjects and not one, as was initially believed, reached the holy field of Timana and removed the body of Daniela Gasca Ome from her tomb. sister of the social manager of Timaná, Angie Lorena Gasca, desecrating the grave and committing acts that are the subject of investigation.

The mayor of Timaná, Marco Adrián Artunduaga, reiterated that, in the last hours, in dialogue with Diario del Huila, that an act of desecration was carried out against a grave in the municipal cemetery. According to the president, the body of her sister-in-law, Daniela Gasca Ome, was removed and they are awaiting confirmation from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, which was at the scene of the crime and collected the pertinent evidence to find out if there was any aberrant act.

“The degrading acts occurred on Monday night in the Timana – Huila cemetery, apparently two alleged criminals entered sector two, vault number 125; They extracted Daniela’s lifeless body, carrying out acts of desecration,” he said.

The president indicated that the Prosecutor’s Office, the Sijin, and legal medicine have already carried out the urgent acts and compiled all the evidence that was found at the scene of the event, “we are going through a difficult situation and they inform us that this week they will deliver the results to confirm whether or not there was necrophilia,” he said.

As a family, they are doing everything necessary to find the whereabouts of those responsible for this act that caused repudiation and consternation throughout the Timaná community.

“We have offered a reward of five million pesos for those who provide information that allows the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrators to be found and that the full weight of the law be applied to them.”

According to the version that the president of Timana gave to Diario del Huila, there are two mental patients who broke into the holy field to violate the tomb of Daniela Gasca Ome.

“They extract the body, committing some humiliation on its remains, they take it out and have it on the grass, because the girl appears with evidence of grass in her hair and obviously disorganized her clothes and apparently there were other acts on her remains,” he added. the mayor of Timana.

additional concern

Added to the pain and consternation caused by this event that affects the family and the town in general is that they expected a pronouncement from the local parish priest, but in the absence of this situation they had to go to a priest from another municipality to proceed with the new burial of the corpse.

“It is something that dismayed us more because there was no pronouncement from the priest in charge of the parish, nor the diocese, this generated another concern.

Context

On Sunday, the mayor’s wife had confirmed her sister’s death by writing on social networks “Death is irremediable and inevitable, with pain in our hearts and in our souls, we say goodbye to my sister Daniela to eternity, you will always be in we love you and you will continue here for the rest of our lives; God decided to take you to your 22 years! You are one more angel in heaven, rest in peace my beautiful! ”, She commented.

Lorena Gasca Ome, who sadly died due to chronic pneumonia; only approximately seven hours after his obsequies, we are informed from the central cemetery that an alleged depraved man broke into the tomb of ‘Danielita’, extracting her body and committing humiliation over her remains”, said Marco Adrián Artunduaga, mayor of Timana.

repudiation and reward

After what happened, First Lady Angie Lorena Gasca repudiated what happened and asked the authorities to investigate the aberrational case.

“I repudiate all the acts that occurred with my little sister the night before where a presumed mentally depraved violated the vault and removed the body from the coffin; carrying out acts of desecration.

I ask the authorities to be forceful in the investigation and this aberrational case is not one more in impunity, it does not have God’s forgiveness,” he said. In addition, he indicated together with the mayor that they offer a reward of five million pesos to anyone who provides information that allows the person responsible to be identified.

“We offer a reward to people who can provide information on the facts,” while her husband announced, “we will give a significant reward to whoever gives us information that allows us to severely punish the person responsible.”

For their part, the authorities have indicated that the information they received first-hand gave an account of the opening of a vault where the woman had been buried. Apparently criminals removed her body to steal valuables.

It will be the competent authorities that now have the responsibility of carrying out the corresponding investigations to find the capture of the criminal or criminals, so that they pay for the crime committed.