The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) achieves that a minor who participated in the homicide of three police officers who were on patrol in the Monseñor Romero de Santa Ana community, comply with internment measures for 22 years; 2 years for the crime of illegal groups and 20 years for the crime of aggravated homicide to the degree of co-authorship.

The internment must be completed in the Ilobasco Juvenile Penitentiary Farm.

According to the report, the events in question occurred at 5 in the afternoon on June 28, 2022.

The three police elements patrolled the area because they had information that there were gang members in the sector who were in a house destroyer, located in the Monseñor Romero community.

The criminals had hidden in said house and despite the fact that the authorities called them to come out with their hands up, they began to shoot and as a result of the injuries caused, the policemen died at the scene: Carlos Mauricio Velásquez, Franklin Antonio Lemus Magico and Marta Lizzeth Alas González.

