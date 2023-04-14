There are still many fire lines on the west line of the mountain fire in Lijiang, Yunnan, and the rescue is in progress

The CCTV news client reported that starting from the afternoon of April 11, the wildfire in Yulong County, Lijiang, Yunnan Province was burning and spreading rapidly with the help of wind. After emergency fighting by various local forces, as of noon on the 13th, there was no open fire on the northeast line of the fire scene, and the fire line was mainly concentrated in the west line.

From the evening of the 13th to the early morning of the 14th, there were still intermittent fire lines on the west line of the Lijiang Fire Field. 95 forest firefighters in the southwest section relied on two artificially opened isolation zones to fight and block the fire by combining fighting and burning, and segmented cleaning tactics.

35 commanders and fighters were deployed on the western front of the fire site to protect Lashiluo Village at the foot of the mountain by erecting water pumps and humidifying at the foot of the mountain, while waiting for opportunities to fight the fire. 1,484 resident professional firefighting teams, armed police, militiamen, cadres and the masses were assigned to put out the fire, and two helicopters from the Southern Aviation Forest Guard General Station cooperated in the bucket operation.

Currently, rescue operations are still underway.