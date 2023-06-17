There is mist in my heart – breaking latest news

(Behind a rainbow of sorrows)

(1/2)

The red time, the west of the scintillating flesh will:

drains like a drop of water,

filtered by the gravity of the sump,

turns insomnia into a debt,

underlines the same as the newspaper ad.

The blue dream, stretch of clouds, darkness, total shine!:

spins in the air like a coin

mutates like an addiction without impasse,

throw stones at the trees of memory,

dream grotto of light in the dark.

The orange tongue, pale line, silence, stubborn sunset?:

sow a seedling of words,

fertilizes its roots with readers,

water his land, talk to him about the pause,

harvest fruits before rodents.

The yellow river, like the veins of the collapsed mountains:

equal to the garbage cans of the house,

pollution in our pink minds,

fires because of our soft hands,

portraits of: why should things be taken care of?

(2/2)

Gris, the crossroads of an achromatic red

the chameleon’s festive pearl

the excuse of light

the terrifying sect of psychedelia

the last person to sleep turns off the light

Green and jíbaro road, holy sinners the patacones!:

save the hearts that feed on the ranch

and like Don Amaro we “make ourselves” sleepy

before Tadeo the “parish priests” pray to Sancho

for the causes the appetites and the utopias to the whirlpools

Indigo sand, desire from fire, desire from ice:

From very small molecules play to shine

until a boy alone in the window watches them

his mother mending clothes on the sewing machine

outside the universe explodes, but he never lets go of his kite

Violeta, sings: “Go back to seventeen, suddenly be again”

How much ambition are we in other lips?

“How to get out of this sad canteen that is the soul?”

How many pieces are we among more pieces?

Is writing poetry correcting our childhood?

There is mist in my heart

(Behind a rainbow of sorrows)

(1/2)

The red time, the west of the scintillating flesh will:

drains like a drop of water,

filtered by the gravity of the sump,

turns insomnia into a debt,

underlines the same as the newspaper ad.

The blue dream, stretch of clouds, darkness, total shine!:

spins in the air like a coin

mutates like an addiction without impasse,

throw stones at the trees of memory,

dream grotto of light in the dark.

The orange tongue, pale line, silence, stubborn sunset?:

sow a seedling of words,

fertilizes its roots with readers,

water his land, talk to him about the pause,

harvest fruits before rodents.

The yellow river, like the veins of the collapsed mountains:

equal to the garbage cans of the house,

pollution in our pink minds,

fires because of our soft hands,

portraits of: why should things be taken care of?

(2/2)

Gris, the crossroads of an achromatic red

the chameleon’s festive pearl

the excuse of light

the terrifying sect of psychedelia

the last person to sleep turns off the light

Green and jíbaro road, holy sinners the patacones!:

save the hearts that feed on the ranch

and like Don Amaro we “make ourselves” sleepy

before Tadeo the “parish priests” pray to Sancho

for the causes the appetites and the utopias to the whirlpools

Indigo sand, desire from fire, desire from ice:

From very small molecules play to shine

until a boy alone in the window watches them

his mother mending clothes on the sewing machine

outside the universe explodes, but he never lets go of his kite

Violeta, sings: “Go back to seventeen, suddenly be again”

How much ambition are we in other lips?

“How to get out of this sad canteen that is the soul?”

How many pieces are we among more pieces?

Is writing poetry correcting our childhood?