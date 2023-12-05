These cool functions hidden in mobile phones have removed the stumbling blocks for more than 85 million people | Ai Faner

Visually-impaired and hearing-impaired individuals are breaking down barriers and redefining accessibility in the digital world. Zou Shiyong, a visually-impaired test engineer for Hongmeng, has played a crucial role in the development of “accessibility” functions that allow individuals with disabilities to utilize technology to its fullest potential. For Zou, the screen-reading software and keyboard have become his primary tools for communication with the outside world.

On the other hand, Ajun, a visually-impaired software engineer, has been instrumental in developing and maintaining screen reading software using AI tools. It was at an AI lecture where Ajun shared his experience, highlighting the importance of AI applications such as OCR recognition and speech synthesis in providing visually-impaired individuals with the ability to interact with technology.

The article also discussed a breakthrough in technology that allows visually-impaired individuals to take photos using mobile phones. As technology continues to advance, image recognition and AI tools are becoming increasingly available and accessible, breaking down barriers for individuals with disabilities.

Xiao Chen, a practitioner in the barrier-free industry, emphasized the importance of understanding the diverse needs of visually-impaired individuals. After observing and interacting with visually-impaired individuals in their daily lives, Xiao Chen recognized the need for mobile phones to cater to a wide range of needs, including video and gaming accessibility.

The article also highlighted the experiences of Cai Qionghui, a visually-impaired piano tuner who uses mobile phone camera functions to navigate her surroundings. The feature allows her to hear detailed descriptions of her surroundings through verbal prompts, providing her with an increased sense of independence and accessibility.

The article concluded with a reminder that the needs of individuals with disabilities should be at the forefront of decision-making when it comes to accessibility and technology. It emphasized the importance of listening to and incorporating the insights and experiences of individuals with disabilities in the development of new technologies to ensure inclusivity and equal access for everyone.

Share this: Facebook

X

