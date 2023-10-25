Home » They arrested him with 45 ID cards in his possession
News

They arrested him with 45 ID cards in his possession

by admin
They arrested him with 45 ID cards in his possession

Colonel Simón Eduardo Cornejo, commander of the Risaralda Police, reported that a 38-year-old man was arrested in the municipality of Pueblo Rico with 45 citizenship cards in his briefcase.

This is José Hermes Siagama Siagama, a native of an indigenous community in the municipality of Apía, detained in a public service vehicle in the sector known as Alto Binto, on the road that connects the departments of Chocó and Risaralda.

The detainee tried to explain that he was traveling from Chocó with his identity documents to verify alleged aid from a mining company.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities for the crime of concealment, retention and illicit possession of ID cards, for which he could face between 4 and 8 years in prison.

See also  In 2021, the national patent and trademark pledge financing amount will exceed 300 billion yuan for the first time | Patent | Financing_Sina Technology_Sina Network

You may also like

Decision on weapons and knife ban zone in...

The organization of the 2030 World Cup final...

The Maine Mass Shooting: A Look into the...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, October 27,...

Danger of collapse: Marienburg is to be renovated...

Israel’s targeting of journalists eliminates witnesses who convey...

Tragic Stories of the Maine Shooting Victims: Remembering...

Hamas: 50 hostages killed by Israeli bombings

write a title for this article Rune ߰...

Collective bargaining dispute: Ver.di is calling for strikes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy