They arrested him with 45 ID cards in his possession

Colonel Simón Eduardo Cornejo, commander of the Risaralda Police, reported that a 38-year-old man was arrested in the municipality of Pueblo Rico with 45 citizenship cards in his briefcase.

This is José Hermes Siagama Siagama, a native of an indigenous community in the municipality of Apía, detained in a public service vehicle in the sector known as Alto Binto, on the road that connects the departments of Chocó and Risaralda.

The detainee tried to explain that he was traveling from Chocó with his identity documents to verify alleged aid from a mining company.

The detainee was placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities for the crime of concealment, retention and illicit possession of ID cards, for which he could face between 4 and 8 years in prison.

