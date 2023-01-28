The Police for Children and Adolescents of the Antioquia Police Department carried out the capture of fourteen people for the crimes of sexual acts and abusive carnal access against minors under fourteen years of age in the municipalities of Santa Fe de Antioquia, Frontino, Rionegro, La Ceja, Andes, Concordia, Santa Bárbara, Yarumal, Yolombo, Santa Rosa and Jericó.

Among the arrests, the one of the secretary of the Council of a municipality in the Southwest of Antioquia, who apparently would have taken advantage of the opportunity, draws attention. to commit sexual acts with a child under 7 years of age in the presence of his brother.

This subject was made available to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and is under an insurance measure in a prison. It is important to note that these people take advantage of the trust and closeness with the victims, offering gifts and gifts to commit these criminal acts.

The most worrying thing is that the Antioquia Police were able to establish that most of the aggressors are people from the same family nucleus or very close to them. The Antioquia Police Department also assured that it has been carrying out important operations against criminals that affect the integrity of children and adolescents.

Finally, the authorities of the Department of Antioquia made a call to not to remain silent and in case of any suspicion of sexual abuse against a minorinvite to report through the secure line 3124010248.