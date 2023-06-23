They capture ‘Batman’ for bazooka trafficking in Neiva

The Police advanced the capture in flagrante delicto of a person known as ‘Batman’ for the crime of drug trafficking.

The arrest was made by the uniformed officers of Quadrant 01 of CAI Cándido, during a surveillance and control operation on Calle 64 with Carrera 2w in Commune 01.

Cristian Javier Castro Valenzuela, alias “Batman”, a resident of the Villa Magdalena neighborhood, was arrested with 101 doses of bazuco in his possession. This person is recognized by the community due to his alleged dedication to the sale of narcotic substances.

It should be noted that “Batman” already has a judicial record for crimes such as trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics, petty theft and personal injury. Currently, he has been made available to the competent authorities for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics, and it will be a guarantee control judge who will decide his legal situation.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, Commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, called on citizens to report any suspicious situation through the 123 emergency line or by contacting the nearest quadrant patrol.

captured for theft

In another event, units attached to the FÉNIX Group of the National Police, through registration and control activities on carrera 21 with 15th street in the La Libertad neighborhood, managed to capture Arnold Armando Villarreal Castañeda, 21 years old, for the crime of Qualified and Aggravated Theft.

The captured man was made available to the authority that required him, where a control and guarantee judge decided to shelter him with an insurance measure in a prison establishment.