They capture the structure of the ‘Clan del Golfo’ in Valledupar

In the townships of Mariangola, Aguas Blancas, Valencia de Jesús, jurisdiction of Valledupar and in the municipalities of Codazzi Cesar, the National Police captured 11 subjects wanted for the crimes of conspiracy to commit aggravated crimes for the purposes of homicide, extortion, trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotics and homicide, who were part of a criminal structure at the service of the Gulf Clan, in one of the substructures of the AGC.

In this action, the authorities captured the leader “Alias” Toro, who has a 10-year criminal history in this organized armed group. He was the zone leader of the AGC component of the Francisco José Mórelo Pénate Front, in the towns of Aguas Blancas, Mariangola, Los Venados and Guaimaral in 2022, he was relieved by alias 90, he is currently zone commander of the municipality of Codazzi, in charge of determining selective homicides due to illegal settling of accounts and exercises territorial control of criminal income and responsible for extortion of the union of merchants in the area.

Among the others captured are:

Alias: Arturo, He has a criminal history of 5 years in this organized armed group, Responsible for reporting and informing the movements of the public force to the leaders and members of the criminal organization, he followed up on the victims in the towns of Aguas Blancas, Mariangola, Los Venados and Guaimaral Cesar, profiling the people he later extorted, was in charge of storing the organization’s weapons and supplies on the farm he managed.

Alias: La Negra, has a criminal history of 8 years in this organized armed group, in charge of carrying out intelligence on the victims of homicide, whom through deception and seduction she summoned them to remote places so that they would later be killed by the police. criminal organization in the towns of Aguas Blancas, Mariangola, Los Venados and Guaimaral Cesar.

Alias: Fabio, has a 2-year criminal history in this organized armed group, in charge of carrying out selective homicides against the civilian population, head of the hitmen and coordinated the development of different criminal activities in the towns of Mariangola, Los Venados and Guaimaral of the municipality of Valledupar.

Alias: Camilo, He has a criminal history of a year and a half in this organized armed group, in charge of carrying out selective homicides against the civilian population, he was responsible for providing security to the leaders of the organization in their movements carrying weapons of long-range, it also carried out forced displacements and control of the territory in the district of Aguas Blancas, Mariangola, Los Venados and Guaimaral.

Aliases: Alex or Francisco, has a 2-year criminal history in this organized armed group, in charge of carrying out selective homicides against the civilian population and settling accounts, as well as carrying out forced displacements and control of the territory, in charge of collecting extortions against the livestock and transportation union in the Aguas Blancas, Mariangola, Los Venados and Guaimaral townships.

Alias: Dioni, El Mecánico or Manuel, Has a 2-year criminal history in this organized armed group, In charge of settling scores, selective homicides against the civilian population, planned escape routes and was the one who drove a motorcycle, in charge to provide security in the movements of the leaders of the organization by carrying long-range weapons, and also collected extortion from the different unions.

Alias: El Tío or Ever Montero, He has a 1-year criminal history in this organized armed group, in charge of transporting weapons and communication radios belonging to the organization, collecting information and profiling the victims in the town of Aguas Blancas, Mariangola, Los Venados and Guaimaral, in charge of transporting the hitmen who committed the criminal acts in these towns.

Alias: Pocho, has a criminal history of 1 year in this organized armed group, in charge of settling scores, selective homicides against the civilian population and forced displacement in the township of Aguas Blancas, Mariangola, Los Venados and Guaimaral, in charge to monitor the public force so that the ringleaders could move without being detained by the police. In charge of carrying out intelligence on criminals from other groups, so that they would later be murdered by the organization.

Alias: Esneider, has a criminal history of 1 year in this organized armed group, in charge of carrying out selective homicides against the civilian population in the towns of Aguas Blancas, Mariangola, Los Venados, Guaimaral and the municipality of Codazzi, also in charge to carry out and collect extortions from the community in general.

Alias: Cachi or Camilo, has a criminal history of 02 years in this organized armed group, he resided strategically in front of the Mariangola police substation, where he carried out intelligence work for the authorities, reporting all the movements of the public force to the ringleaders. and members of the organization, he also reported on the movements of the public force in the township of Villa Germania, he was also in charge of exerting pressure in person on the victims so that they agreed to pay extortions.

