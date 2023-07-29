Home » They captured Nicolás Petro, son of the president
They captured Nicolás Petro, son of the president

This Saturday morning, The Attorney General’s Office confirmed the capture of Nicolás Petro, son of President Gustavo Petro, and his ex-wife Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez Castro.

The arrest warrants were issued for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is allowed to inform that today, July 29, 2023, around 06:00 hours, in compliance with the provisions of the 16th Municipal Criminal Court with the Function of Guarantee Control of Bogotáthe arrest warrants issued against Nicolás Fernando Petro Burgos, for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment, and Davsuris del Carmen Vásquez Castro for the crimes of money laundering, were made effective. and violation of personal data for events that occurred from 2022 to date “says the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

